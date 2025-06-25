403
NATO Secretary General praises Turkey defense industry
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte commended Türkiye’s extensive defense industry on Tuesday and emphasized the importance of integrating it more closely with defense sectors in the UK, Norway, and the European Union.
Speaking at the NATO Public Forum in The Hague, Rutte said, “Türkiye has a very big defense industrial base. Sometimes (we) forget what they have. I visited some of their companies, it’s really impressive.”
He stressed the need to ensure that Türkiye’s defense industry is “as closely connected as possible to the UK, Norway and the European Union.”
Rutte also cautioned against creating divisions within NATO by establishing separate defense cooperation groups, warning, “Let’s not have these fences drawn up within NATO. It won’t help.”
The comments came as leaders from NATO’s 32 member states convene in The Hague on June 24-25 for a crucial summit focused on issues such as increasing defense budgets and Ukraine’s potential membership in the alliance.
