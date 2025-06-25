403
Amazon Rolls Out Fast Delivery to Over 4,000 Rural U.S. Towns
(MENAFN) Amazon revealed Tuesday that it is dramatically scaling its Same-Day and Next-Day delivery capabilities, extending the service to over 4,000 small cities and rural communities across the United States.
The move will make the rapid Prime delivery option accessible to millions of new customers in towns such as Asbury, Iowa; Fort Seneca, Ohio; Lewes, Delaware; North Padre Island, Texas; and Sharptown, Maryland, the company said.
Backed by a $4 billion investment, Amazon plans to triple the size of its delivery network by 2026. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to bolster infrastructure while narrowing the logistics gap in less urban areas.
Alongside faster delivery, the company expects to generate local economic benefits. Each new delivery station will bring around 170 new jobs on average, in addition to expanded driving opportunities, according to Amazon.
The company also reported a sharp rise in fast deliveries. The number of items delivered within one or two days in the U.S. has surged over 30% year-over-year. In 2024 alone, Amazon fulfilled more than 9 billion orders using its Same-Day or Next-Day services.
