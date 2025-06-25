Axiom Space Lifts Off: Journey Of India's Human Space Flight, Says Shubanshu Shukla
After 41 years, India will have an astronaut in space. Shukla will be the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma's flight in 1984.
"This is not my journey alone, but I am carrying the Indian flag with me, and this is the journey of India's human space flight," Shukla said, onboard the flight.
“Liftoff for #Ax4. The #Ax4 crew is on its way to the space station,” said the US-based Axiom Space, which has, in collaboration with NASA and SpaceX, organised the mission.
“Liftoff of Ax-4!” added SpaceX.
Shukla's flight launched at 2.31 a.m. EDT ( noon IST) from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, aboard a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on the company's Falcon 9 rocket.
The lift-off comes after being deferred at least six times.
“India is returning to space, Jai Hind,” Shukla wrote on X, just before the launch of the mission.
“After 41 years, India's flag will fly in space again,” he added.
Earlier, Shukla also penned an emotional note for his wife.
“Special thanks to Kamna for being the wonderful partner that you are. Without you none of this was possible but more importantly none of this would matter,” said Shukla, in a post on Instagram.
He also shared a photograph that shows them saying goodbye through opposite sides of a glass wall.
Shukla also thanked people“involved in this mission for their support”.
He is serving as the pilot of the mission alongside Commander Peggy Whitson of the US.
The other crew members include Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, both serving as mission specialists. Once aboard the ISS, Shukla will conduct pioneering experiments related to food and space nutrition.
Once aboard the ISS, Shukla will conduct pioneering experiments related to food and space nutrition and study the effects of microgravity and space radiation on edible microalgae -- a nutrient-rich, high-potential food source for future space missions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment