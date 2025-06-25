403
Trustvare Upgrades NSF To VCF Tool With Speed And Batch Conversion
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) TrustVare, a trusted provider of data migration and conversion software, has announced a significant upgrade to its widely used NSF to VCF Converter Tool. Users can convert Lotus Notes (NSF) contact files to vCard (VCF) format more quickly and easily thanks to two key features introduced in the most recent version- batch file processing and faster conversion speed.
With this release, TrustVare continues to deliver software solutions that are user-focused and focused on results, meeting the practical needs of businesses, IT teams, and individuals.
What is New and Better About the Update?
The updated NSF to VCF Converter is intended to streamline and expedite the process of moving contacts from IBM Lotus Notes to the widely used VCF format. This update's two most noteworthy additions are-
Faster Conversion Speed-
Performance is noticeably better with the latest version. Thanks to improved algorithms that shorten conversion times without sacrificing data integrity or accuracy, users can now process large NSF files considerably more quickly than they could in the past.
Batch File Conversion Support-
Batch conversion, one of the most requested features, is now accessible. Users can save time and effort by converting multiple NSF files into VCF format at once, which is especially useful to businesses that handle a lot of contacts.
Other Key Improvements Include-
Selective Contact Export- Select which contacts or fields to export.
Better User Interface- The tool's enhanced user interface makes it easier for both technical and non-technical users to use.
Enhanced Compatibility- The output VCF files are now even more compatible with widely used platforms, including Android smartphones, iPhones, Microsoft Outlook, Gmail, and iCloud.
Preservation of Contact Data- All contact details, including name, email address, phone number, company, and notes, are protected during the conversion process.
Why This Update Matters
Many organizations find that moving from outdated platforms, such as IBM Lotus Notes, to more modern ones is essential. However, contact data migration is often a barrier. This updated NSF to VCF Converter closes that gap with a simple, safe, and efficient process.
A TrustVare representative claims that
We became aware of the significance of speed and scalability after hearing from our users. Along with faster performance from our NSF to VCF Converter, this update allows users to manage multiple files at once, which significantly improves productivity and usability.
Availability and Free Trial
The official TrustVare website now offers the updated TrustVare NSF to VCF Converter for instant download. Additionally, a free trial version is available so that users can assess the software's functionality before acquiring the full version.
To download the tool, read user guides, or get technical support. Visit-
About TrustVare
TrustVare is a software company specializing in email migration and file conversion tools. TrustVare is dedicated to assisting users and organizations in making complex data management tasks simpler and is well-known for its user-friendly solutions. Thousands of users worldwide rely on their products because of their accuracy, speed, and dependability.
Press Contact-
TrustVare Software
Email- ...
