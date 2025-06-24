HSBC Egypt, EBCC And UK Export Finance Host High-Level Investment, Infrastructure Forum In Cairo
This high-level event brought together key decision-makers and stakeholders from the UK and Egypt, including senior representatives from the government including Walid Gamal Eldin the Chairperson of the Suez Canal Economic Zone, international investors, and the private sector, to unlock investment and collaboration opportunities across Egypt's evolving infrastructure landscape.
Commenting on the event, Todd Wilcox HSBC Egypt Deputy Chairperson and CEO said,“Egypt is taking bold steps to position itself as a regional business hub, through economic reform and investment in sustainable infrastructure. Hosting this forum is part of our continued effort to catalyze strategic partnerships that support Egypt's transformation. By connecting investors with high-potential opportunities, we aim to accelerate progress toward a more sustainable and resilient economy.”
The discussion focused on several high-impact sectors vital to Egypt's infrastructure development, including clean and renewable energy, digital infrastructure and waste management. Attention was also given to the opportunities in nearshore manufacturing aimed at export markets to support economic growth.
Mohanad Khaled, EBCC Chairperson added,“We are delighted to work alongside HSBC and UK Export Finance to bring UK-Egypt relations to the forefront of infrastructure investment. Forums like this are vital for building bridges between markets, industries, and policymakers. We would also like to thank the UK Department of Business and Trade and the British Embassy in Cairo for their partnership on the mission to Egypt.”
“UK Export Finance is proud to support British companies in delivering high-quality solutions to Egypt's infrastructure ambitions. Through this collaboration with HSBC and EBCC, we are enabling projects that have both commercial and developmental impact,” said Mohamed Saad, Country Head of Egypt and Algeria, UKEF.
In addition to panel discussions, the forum featured curated business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) meetings, offering direct engagement opportunities to facilitate actionable partnerships and commercial outcomes.
