2025 KIA K4 EARNS 2025 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ AWARD

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The K4 is a standout example of how Kia continues to raise the bar in delivering sedans that combine performance, technology, and safety," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "It's not enough to just offer great features. Our customers also expect peace of mind and the K4's TSP+ rating shows it delivers on every front, making it an all-around smart choice in the compact segment."

To qualify for 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK+, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the small overlap front, updated moderate overlap front and updated side tests. It also must earn an acceptable or good rating for pedestrian front crash prevention and come with standard acceptable- or good-rated headlights across all trim levels.

With bold fastback styling and advanced connectivity, the K4 stands out as a confident and compelling choice. It boasts a premium, feature-rich interior highlighted by an available total combined nearly 30 inches of digital displays1, 11 standard ADAS2 features, and available upgrades like a Harman Kardon3 audio system, heated4 and ventilated front seats, and Digital Key 2.05 with Ultra-Wideband. Drivers can choose between two dynamic powertrains and enjoy up to 29 available ADAS1 features, including 360° Surround View Monitor6.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit . To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at

* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Comprised of a 12.3" instrument display, 5" climate display, and 12.3" touchscreen infotainment display. Distracted driving can result in the loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation.

2 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

3 Harman Kardon is a registered trademark of Harman International Industries, Incorporated.

4 Use extreme caution when using the seat warmers to avoid burns. Refer to the Owner's Manual for more safety information.

5 Kia Digital Key requires an eligible Kia Connect subscription and a compatible smart device with an active data plan. Normal cellular service rates may apply when using a smart device.

6 Surround View Monitor is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect or display all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

SOURCE Kia America