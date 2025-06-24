Anterix Inc. Reports Full Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Full Year FY 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights



Appointed Scott Lang as President and Chief Executive Officer effective October 8, 2024

Appointed Thomas Kuhn as Executive Chairman of the Board in January 2025

Executed new spectrum sale agreements with Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (“Oncor”) for $102.5 million in June 2024 and Lower Colorado River Authority (“LCRA”) for $13.5 million in January 2025

Received milestone payments of $8.5 million from Ameren Corporation (“Ameren”) and $44.0 million from Oncor

Approximately $147 million of contracted proceeds outstanding with approximately $80 million to be received in fiscal 2026

Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 67 counties and recorded a $22.8 million gain

Invested $18.1 million in spectrum clearing costs

Secured FCC approval of a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to expand the current paired 3 x 3 MHz broadband segment to a paired 5 x 5 MHz broadband segment within the 900 MHz band in January 2025

Initiated a strategic review process after receiving inbound interest in the Company in February 2025 which remains ongoing

Launched the AnterixAcceleratorTM industry engagement initiative in March 2025 to speed up utility adoption of private broadband networks; the program is now oversubscribed with utilities actively engaged in discussions and negotiations for $250 million in 900 MHz spectrum incentives Approximately $3 billion pipeline of prospective contract opportunities across 60+ potential customers



Fourth Quarter FY 2025 Financial Highlights



Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 47 counties and recorded a $2.0 million gain

Transferred four broadband licenses to Oncor and recorded an $18.3 million gain on the sale of intangible assets

Invested $5.5 million in spectrum clearing costs Successfully identified and executed on several measures to reduce operating expenses, mainly through cuts in consulting fees and headcount costs



Liquidity and Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2025, the Company had no debt and cash and cash equivalents of $47.4 million. In addition, the Company had a restricted cash balance of $7.7 million in escrow deposits.

The Company has an authorized share repurchase program for up to $250.0 million of the Company's common stock on or before September 21, 2026. In the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full fiscal, Anterix had share repurchase activity of $2.0 million and $8.4 million, respectively. As of March 31, 2025, $227.7 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.

About Anterix Inc.

At Anterix, we work with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 125 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to Anterix's business, financial results, outlook, or opportunities. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements; (ii) Anterix's ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) Anterix's ability to timely secure broadband licenses; (iv) Anterix's ability to successfully commercialize its spectrum assets to its targeted utility customers in accordance with its plans and expectations; (v) Anterix's ability to execute on its customer engagement initiatives; (vi) the timing and outcome of Anterix's strategic review process; (vii) whether Anterix will be able to identify, develop or execute on any actions as a result of its strategic review process and (viii) competition in the market for spectrum and spectrum solutions offered by Anterix. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at , discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the Company's financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

