Gorilla Moves Deeper Into Southeast Asia With AI-Driven Thai Acquisition: Retail's Optimistic

Shares of intelligence solutions provider Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) traded over 9% higher after the opening bell on Tuesday after agreeing to acquire Thailand-based CNS and its subsidiary CANS, both known for communication and mobility platforms.

The deal is set to close by summer 2025, marking a significant expansion of Gorilla's presence in Southeast Asia.

The company said this acquisition is expected to enhance Gorilla's offerings across AI-driven communications, cybersecurity, and intelligent service platforms.

CNS and CANS will bolster Gorilla's mobile-first engagement platform, tailored for telecom firms, distributed teams, contact centers, and government agencies.

Gorilla said it aims to use the deal to support further public safety initiatives, digital infrastructure, and smart city deployments across the ASEAN region.

CNS and CANS, led by founder and CEO Praweena Saingam, serve over 200 clients nationwide in Thailand. Their AI systems, engineered for video analytics, endpoint protection, and network security, are deployed across all 77 provinces.

The companies also operate a 30-person R & D center, which is anticipated to boost Gorilla's regional smart infrastructure projects.

“It gives us the tools to drive hyper-personalized, intelligent communication at the edge; across telcos, smart service providers, contact centres and government agencies; unlocking new levels of operational coordination and customer connection,” said Chief Technology Officer of Gorilla, Rajesh Natarajan.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Gorilla held $20.8 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31.

Gorilla's move is timely, as edge AI, video analytics, and cybersecurity markets are expected to exceed $6.8 billion in Southeast Asia by 2027, driven largely by public investments in transport and digital infrastructure, according to IDC.

Meanwhile, Grand View Research forecasts global growth in video analytics to $23.4 billion and edge AI to $66.5 billion by 2030.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Gorilla Technology remained in 'bullish' territory amid 'extremely high' message volume.

GRRR's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09.40 a.m. ET on Jun.24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user said the acquisition would help fuel Gorilla's growth trajectory.

Gorilla Technology stock has gained 25% in 2025 and increased over seven-fold in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.