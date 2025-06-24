Sunny Mining Launches Free Cloud Mining To Help Users Earn Daily Passive Income And Expands Affiliate Program

MENAFN - iCrowdNewsWire) New users can start mining top cryptocurrencies instantly with zero upfront costs, while the enhanced affiliate system offers added incentives for community growth.

As public interest in digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to surge, SunnyMining is expanding access to cloud mining. This strategic move makes it easier than ever for beginners and crypto enthusiasts to start earning without upfront investments.







The platform's latest update reflects growing demand for accessible, no-hardware crypto mining that delivers a simplified, eco-conscious alternative to traditional mining setups.

Users can now activate mining operations directly from their mobile or desktop devices, starting cloud mining with just one click and enjoying passive income.

Registration Bonus Offers Immediate Mining Activation

New users who sign up with SunnyMining are rewarded with a registration bonus . Which is instantly credited to their account and can be used to begin mining Bitcoin and other assets right away. This zero-cost entry feature is designed to remove financial and technical barriers, allowing users to experience real mining returns without the need for expensive equipment or electricity.

“Mining shouldn't be reserved for those with large budgets and tech setups,” said a spokesperson for SunnyMining.“With our registration bonus and flexible contract options, we're lowering the barrier to entry and giving everyone a chance to earn crypto from day one.”

Flexible Cloud Mining Plans & Real-Time Earnings

In addition to the welcome bonus, users can upgrade to a range of contract-based mining plans , offering daily yield accumulation and real-time performance tracking. Withdrawals are supported across multiple coins, including BTC, LTC, DOGE, and USDT, and can be transferred to any preferred wallet at the user's convenience.







Each mining contract includes transparent terms, fixed durations, and predictable earnings based on current network difficulty, giving users greater confidence and visibility into how their crypto grows.

Eco-Friendly Infrastructure & Responsible Growth

SunnyMining reports that all mining operations are powered by renewable energy sources , reinforcing its commitment to environmentally sustainable blockchain activity. Cloud-based architecture ensures a lightweight user experience, while backend efficiency is maximized through smart resource allocation.

Platform Features

As demand for crypto mining continues to rise, SunnyMining enhances its platform with several new features designed to improve accessibility and reward participation:



$15 sign‐up bonus , credited instantly upon registration

Daily bonus of $0.60 for all free‐trial users, guaranteeing some earnings from day one

AI scheduling optimization : dynamically allocate computing power to improve mining efficiency and stabilize profits.

AI-driven contract optimization , delivering cost-effective and sustainable mining powered by green energy

Profit forecast : Displays the expected profit in the next 24 hours, making it easier for users to adjust their mining strategies. Expanded affiliate referral tiers , offering up to 5% commissions when members share their codes

These enhancements aim to reduce barriers for newcomers while creating more earning opportunities for long-term participants.

Why This Matters Now

With crypto prices climbing and interest in decentralized finance increasing, SunnyMining believes now is the time to roll out an inclusive mining ecosystem. By combining immediate access, daily bonuses, AI-enhanced efficiency , and a robust affiliate structure , the platform is reinforcing its vision of mining that's both environmentally responsible and user-friendly .

About SunnyMining SunnyMining was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Manchester, UK. It is a cryptocurrency infrastructure provider committed to making blockchain technologies more accessible and sustainable. Its flagship product-a cloud-based mining platform-offers a user-friendly entry point into digital asset generation without the complexity of traditional mining.

To learn more, visit:

To download the App, visit: #/app

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.