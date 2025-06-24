Nifty Vs Bank Nifty Option Chain: Where Are Traders Placing Their Bets?

An option chain is a table that shows all available options for an index. It includes details like:



Call and Put options

Strike prices

Market price of each option

Open Interest (OI) – how many contracts are open Volume – how many contracts were traded today

By looking at the option chain, traders can guess what levels the market may find support or resistance.

Understanding the Nifty Option Chain

The Nifty option chain is based on the Nifty 50 index. It includes the top 50 companies across sectors like banking, IT, oil & gas, and FMCG. So, it gives you a broad view of how the overall market is performing.

Let's say the Nifty is trading at 23,600. You see that a lot of people are buying call options at 24,000. This suggests that many traders think the market will not go above 24,000 soon – this becomes a resistance level. If more people are buying put options at 23,200, that shows support.

Nifty option chain is good for traders who want to trade the overall market direction or hedge their stock positions.

Understanding the Bank Nifty Option Chain

The Bank Nifty option chain is based only on the top 12 banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, and Kotak Bank. It is more volatile than the Nifty and moves faster.

If Bank Nifty is trading at 51,000 and a lot of people are buying call options at 52,000, it suggests that traders expect the banking sector to rise. If many are buying put options at 50,000, that may be the support level.

Because Bank Nifty moves more quickly, it attracts short-term and intraday traders.

Key Differences Between Nifty and Bank Nifty Option Chains