Azerbaijan Portrays Work Progress On Baku-Alat-Gazakh-Georgia State Border Highway (PHOTO)
According to him, the building of an underground pedestrian crossing and sidewalks, along with approach roads allowing two-way traffic for vehicles to the highway on the stretch of the Baku-Alat-Gazakh-Georgia state border highway running through the city of Yevlakh, is almost in the home stretch.
"The total length of the pedestrian crossing will be 48 meters, of which 37 meters are closed. The total length of the approach roads, which are seven meters wide, is 3.2 kilometers. The Baku-Alat-Gazakh-Georgia state border highway is a component of the international transport corridor passing through Azerbaijan. The construction of this road at a modern level further strengthens the role of Azerbaijan, which is located at the intersection of the East-West and North-South transport corridors, in international transport."
Babayev emphasized that the total length of the pedestrian crossing will be 48 meters.
"As many as 37 meters of it is a closed section. The total length of the approach roads, which are seven meters wide, is 3.2 kilometers. The reinforced concrete work of a part of the pedestrian crossing is nearing completion. 90 percent of the work on the approach roads has been completed, and the final completion work is underway," he added.
