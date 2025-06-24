Italy Thanks Azerbaijan For Aiding Its Nationals Evacuate From Iran - Ambassador

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Italy expresses its gratitude to Azerbaijan for its help in evacuating Italian citizens from Iran, said Luca Di Gianfrancesco, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Italy to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking during a reception held in honor of the 79th anniversary of the founding of the Italian Republic, Gianfrancesco noted that over the past week, Azerbaijan facilitated the entry of a significant number of Italian nationals from Iran into its territory.

He articulated that this gesture exemplified a significant degree of collaborative synergy and humanitarian alignment between the two nations.



"We extend our profound appreciation to our Azerbaijani counterparts for the invaluable assistance and unwavering support rendered to our populace during this challenging juncture," the ambassador emphasized.