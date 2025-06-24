Mobius Book Review: Money, It's All About Money, It Should Be About Morality Written By Author, Gregory Thain

MENAFN - GetNews) Gregory Thain's Bold Wake-Up Call for a Fractured Society. Reviewed by Marci @ Mobius.

Monaco - June 24, 2025 - Gregory Thain's Money, It's All About Money is an urgent and sweeping analysis of modern civilization's accelerating collapse into economic disparity, moral apathy, and political dysfunction. With the precision of a seasoned analyst and the passion of a moral reformer, Thain dissects global power structures-financial institutions, political systems, AI, and space colonization-to reveal how a tiny elite siphons the world's resources while the majority struggle.







What sets this work apart is its insistence that the real crisis is not just economic-it is ethical. Thain argues compellingly that society's obsession with wealth and power has overtaken the values of compassion, justice, and equality. He weaves historical context, contemporary case studies, and philosophical insight into a dynamic narrative that challenges readers to rethink capitalism, education, taxation, and even the future of democracy.

This is not a dry economic tome. It's provocative, personal, and at times raw-Thain writes as an insider, acknowledging his own place among the privileged while calling for systemic change. The book proposes actionable solutions: tax reform, ethical education, universal income, and the moral accountability of billionaires.

While encyclopedic in scope, the tone remains accessible. Each chapter stands as a self-contained essay yet contributes to a cohesive call for a new social contract. Some readers may find the breadth daunting, but the consistent thread-morality must guide money-holds it together.

In an era of global uncertainty, Thain's message is both sobering and hopeful. If enough people adopt the mindset of "we, not I," real transformation is possible. Money, It's All About Money is essential reading for anyone concerned about the future of humanity and the ethical foundation we must urgently reclaim.

Gregory Thain is a seasoned business leader, author, and entrepreneur with over 45 years of experience across multiple industries, including renewable energy, property, corporate finance, fintech, and emerging markets. A former consultant to the UK Conservative Party and an approved candidate for the European Parliament in the early 1990s, he has a proven track record in mergers and acquisitions, large-scale fundraising, and strategic business development. Having spent most of his career living and working abroad, Thain has gained extensive global business expertise. He has also been at the forefront of analyzing data and trends worldwide, staying ahead of market developments.







The book has been reviewed over 10x. Cover art has been awarded a 5 star rating by Mobius . Goodreads rating avg. of 4.5, Amazon rating 5 stars. Comparative title: The Divide: Global Inequality from Conquest to Free Markets, by Jason Hickel.

Abstract terms: Morality, Inequity, Capitalism, Power, Ethics, Reform, Elites, Justice, Democracy, Transformation

Published by First Edition Design Publishing ( ), in paperback and eBook formats. The book contains approximately 400 pages. Genre: Finance, Business, Non-Fiction, Historical, Politics, Morality.

