Peristaltic Pumps Market Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope By 2030 Expert Review

MENAFN - GetNews) The Peristaltic Pumps Market is witnessing steady growth driven by rising demand in pharmaceuticals, water treatment, and food & beverage sectors due to their hygienic and low-maintenance features. Innovations in pump efficiency and automation are further fueling adoption. Key players such as Watson-Marlow, Verder Group, Cole-Parmer, and Flowrox are enhancing their market presence through product development and strategic expansions.

In 2025, the global peristaltic pumps market is estimated to be USD 1.97 billion. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. By 2030, the market is expected to reach USD 2.38 billion. This research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, including peristaltic pumps market size , share, trends, drivers and constraints, competitive aspects, and prospects for future growth.

The market for peristaltic pumps is expanding rapidly worldwide due to a number of interrelated factors. Reliable and accurate fluid handling solutions are being adopted by industries due to stringent wastewater treatment regulations and growing capacity additions. Parallelly, growing investments worldwide in new plants for water & wastewater treatment have given a further push to demand, as peristaltic pumps would offer low maintenance operations and are utilized for a wide range of fluid types. The continued growth in pharmaceutical manufacturing globally, combined with the increasing use of single-use technologies in bioprocessing, is also driving market growth through the demand for sterile and contamination-free systems. The market's upward trajectory is further supported by the growing reliance on peristaltic pumps in the food & beverage processing industry, which is fueled by stringent hygiene regulations and the requirement for precise dosing and transfer.

Download PDF Brochure:

Tube pumps segment accounted for largest share of peristaltic pumps market in 2024

In 2024, the tube pumps segment held the largest share of the global peristaltic pumps market, driven by their versatility, cost-effectiveness, and ease of maintenance. Tube pumps can handle a variety of fluids, including viscous, shear-sensitive, and corrosive substances, without becoming contaminated. They are widely used in industries such as chemical processing, food & beverage, water treatment, and pharmaceuticals. The easy-to-replace tubing design renders them particularly attractive for applications involving high fluid changeovers. As operational efficiency, cleanliness, and low maintenance become more important in industries, demand for tube pumps will further increase in the future.

Below 1000 mL/min segment accounted for largest share of peristaltic pumps market in 2024

In 2024, the below 1000 mL/min flow rate category became the prominent segment in the peristaltic pumps market worldwide due to its accuracy, control, and adaptability toward low-volume dosing applications. When precise and contamination-free fluid management is required, the pump is utilized in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and laboratory sectors. They are ideal for sensitive operations such as the mixing of chemicals for sampling, dosing reagents, and transferring cell culture media due to their ability to provide accurate flow rates. Their minimal maintenance requirements and compact size make them even more desirable in space-restricted settings.

Pharmaceuticals segment accounted for largest share of peristaltic pumps market in 2024

The pharmaceuticals segment held the largest share of the global peristaltic pumps market in 2024, driven by the critical need for precise, sterile, and contamination-free fluid handling in drug manufacturing and research. Peristaltic pumps are widely used for dosing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), transferring sensitive solutions, and filling sterile containers due to their gentle, non-contact operation. In alignment with the pharmaceutical industry's shifting inclination toward precision, automation, and safety, an upswing in the peristaltic pumps market is expected. Besides handling fluids of varying viscosities, their design enables easy cleaning-in-place (CIP), sterilizing-in-place (SIP) operations, and ensures product purity, making their utility excellent in pharmaceutical manufacturing processes.

Get a Sample Copy of This Report:

Europe held largest share of global peristaltic pumps market in 2024

Due to stringent regulations, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and robust demand from the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, Europe held the largest share of the global peristaltic pump market in 2024. Hygienic fluid transfer alongside environmental regulatory standards has been the major factor for the use of peristaltic pumps in this region, as these are accepted under cleanroom and sterile processing requirements, among other factors. EU regulations have led industries to invest in reliable and low-maintenance types of pumping equipment due to the precision dosing, control of contamination, and sustainable operations. The presence of key manufacturers and ongoing new developments in fluid handling also support Europe's leading market position, thus cementing growth and development.

Peristaltic Pumps Companies

The report profiles key companies, including Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (UK), Verder Group (Netherlands), ProMinent Group (Germany), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (US), Valmet (Finland), Graco Inc. (US), Wanner Engineering, Inc. (US), Randolph Austin Company (US), IDEX (US), Heidolph Scientific Products GmbH (Germany), and Gilson Incorporated (US).

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions ( WMFTS) (UK), formerly known as Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, a subsidiary of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, manufactures pumps and fluid path technologies. WMFTS specializes in peristaltic and niche pumps, and is associated with fluid path technologies, serving various industries, such as life sciences, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, food & beverage, mining, automotive, and other process industries. The company provides solutions for fluid transfer and metering, including pumps, tubing, and specialized filling systems.

Verder Group (Netherlands) is a global leader in high-precision scientific instrumentation and sophisticated pumping solutions. The company offers cutting-edge technologies for a wide range of industrial and research applications through its two main divisions, Verder Scientific and Verder Liquids. Verder Group supplies a complete portfolio of pumping solutions through its dedicated brands, such as VERDERFLEX (peristaltic pumps), VERDERAIR (diaphragm pumps), PACKO (centrifugal, lobe, and twin screw pumps), MICRODOS and ITC (dosing pumps), VERDERBAR (piston diaphragm pumps such as HYDRACELL and ABEL), VERDERHUS (screw centrifugal pumps), VERDERMAG (centrifugal pumps), VERDERGEAR (gear pumps such as KRACHT and LIQUIFLO), VERDERPRO (progressing cavity pumps), and VERDERMIX (static and dynamic mixers).

Inquire Before Buying:

ProMinent Group (Germany) is a globally recognized manufacturer of high-quality metering components and systems, and a trusted partner in water treatment and disinfection solutions. ProMinent was earlier known as Chemie & Filter GmbH, with a commitment to safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility. ProMinent delivers technology systems that meet distinct operational needs across various industrial sectors. The company serves clients across 100 nations by running eleven advanced manufacturing facilities and operating around 50 dedicated sales and service locations.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies – helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.