Innovatis Group Named A Top Workplace By The Tennessean For The Fourth Time

Innovatis Group celebrates its 4th Top Workplace win, driven by employee voices and a people-first culture.

- Victor Bohnert

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Innovatis Group , one of the fastest-growing companies in its industry, is proud to announce it has been named a 2025 Top Workplace by The Tennessean , marking the fourth time the company has received this distinguished honor.

This recognition is especially meaningful as it's based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey conducted by Energage LLC, a leader in employee engagement technology. The survey measures 15 key drivers of organizational culture - including alignment, execution, and connection - proven to be critical to a company's success.

“Being named a Top Workplace is always special, but earning this recognition for a fourth time is a testament to the dedication, heart, and culture our people create every day,” said Victor Bohnert, CEO of Innovatis Group.“We're committed to building a company where people feel valued, challenged, and connected - because when our people thrive, our clients and communities do too.”

Founded in 2014 by Bohnert, Innovatis Group is headquartered in Nashville and delivers innovative solutions and exceptional client services to a diverse portfolio of organizations - from global technology leaders to influential trade associations. Since its founding, Innovatis has expanded with offices in Chicago and Washington, D.C., and today supports nearly 100 associates nationwide.

Over its 11 years in business, Innovatis has earned multiple industry awards for growth, performance, and workplace excellence, establishing itself as one of the largest association management companies (AMCs) in the country. Beyond business success, the company and its team members are deeply committed to community involvement - supporting nonprofits such as The Trevor Project and organizations addressing food insecurity in Nashville, Chicago, and the D.C.-metro area.

“Our team's energy, ideas, and passion are what fuel this organization,” added Bohnert.“This award isn't just about a great place to work - it's about a place where people believe in what they do, and in the impact we make together.”



