Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch And Helio Strap For Smarter Training, Better Recovery And Peak Performance - AET...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company, today announced the launch and availability of two new performance-focused devices-the Balance 2 smartwatch and the Helio Strap , Amazfit's first screen-free fitness, recovery, and sleep tracker.

Better Together: A Smarter Training and Recovery System

While both devices can be purchased and used individually, it's their combined potential as an all-in-one training and recovery system that truly sets them apart. Balance 2 is a premium multisport training partner that gives users access to advanced performance tracking. When paired with the Helio Strap, the system delivers even greater accuracy in heart rate monitoring, fatigue assessment, and recovery analysis. All data syncs effortlessly within the Zepp App, providing a unified ecosystem and experience across all Amazfit devices-no additional apps or subscriptions required.

Balance 2: The Premium Multisport Training Partner

Built for high performers, the new Amazfit Balance 2 supports daily training across multiple sports - perfect for hybrid athletes and anyone balancing gym workouts, strength training, running, cycling, golf, diving, and more. With intelligent tracking, personalized insights, and a design that transitions effortlessly from intense training sessions to workdays and weekend outings, Balance 2 empowers users to excel in every moment. ($299.99 USD; €299.9 euro)

Key Features:

○ Durability and Performance: Scratch-resistant 1.5-inch Sapphire glass screen with an AMOLED display and up to 2000 nits of brightness for excellent visibility in any lighting and sustained performance, plus 10 ATM water resistance and 21-day battery life.

○ HYROX-Optimized Training : As the Official Timekeeper of HYROX, Amazfit is the first-and only-brand with three dedicated HYROX modes. Specifically designed to support the demands of structured HYROX workouts, it lets users plan intervals, heart rate zones, transitions, and recovery-then track and analyze it all in the Zepp App for smarter performance and faster recovery.

○ Enhanced Monitoring: More accurate monitoring of key biometrics, including exercise heart rate, HRV, blood oxygen level, sleep patterns and more.

○ Free Downloadable Maps ideal for both city running and weekend adventures.

○ Advanced Golf Features: Amazfit's first smartwatch with a full in-round golf experience-40K+ course maps, pin relocation, hazards, scoring, and swing feedback like swing plane and tempo. With golf now built in, Balance 2 is an all-in-one watch for work, workouts, and the course-no separate golf watch needed.

○ Dedicated Diving Support: With 100-meter water resistance, Balance 2 supports both freediving and scuba diving up to 45 meters, enabling accurate tracking and enhanced safety for underwater performance.

○ 170+ Sport Modes , including running, swimming, strength training, HIIT, pickleball, and more.

○ All-New BioChargeTM Score (Coming soon): A personalized body energy management feature that continuously analyzes energy levels in real time by integrating data from sleep, naps, exertion, and stress helping users balance activity and recovery for better performance.

Helio Strap: Screen-Free, Distraction-Free, Subscription-Free Performance Tracking

Helio Strap is Amazfit's first screen-free tracker designed to deliver fitness, sleep, and recovery data with exceptional comfort and no distractions. Ideal for athletes of all levels, Helio Strap captures advanced metrics and offers the freedom to train smarter and recover better-all with no subscription required. It pairs seamlessly with Amazfit smartwatches, including Balance 2, Helio Ring, and the Zepp App. ($99.99 USD; €99.9 euro)

Key Features:

○ 10-Day Battery Life: Train, recover, and repeat without missing a beat. The Helio Strap can last up to 10 days from a single charge.

○ Continuous Heart Rate Monitoring: Delivers high-precision heart rate tracking 24/7, enabling users to better understand training load, recovery status, and overall cardiovascular health-all without needing to check a screen or interrupt their routine.

○ 27 Workout Modes accessible through the Zepp App, each tailored to capture key performance metrics and optimize training across a wide range of activities-including running, walking, cycling, and indoor gym workouts like strength training, HIIT, yoga, and more.

○ Strength Training & HYROX Modes : Advanced strength training features with detailed tracking for reps, sets, and rest periods, plus exclusive HYROX Race Mode with race-specific and benchmark training tools.

○ All-New BioChargeTM Score: Available now on Helio Strap, BioCharge is a personalized body energy management feature that continuously analyzes energy levels in real time by integrating data from sleep, naps, exertion, and stress helping users balance activity and recovery for better performance.

“Through a single app, these two devices work seamlessly together-whether it's during training or recovery monitoring. Each one complements and fills in the gaps of the other, enabling more accurate, cross-referenced data. This means more precise insights for the user, all within one simple, unified system,” said Wayne Huang, CEO of Zepp Health.“With no subscriptions, advanced tracking, and effortless syncing, this duo redefines what wearables can do-whether you're a competitive athlete or simply striving to be your best.”

Availability and Pricing

The Amazfit Balance 2 smartwatch will be available for $299.99 USD; €299.9 euro, while the Helio Strap will retail for $99.99 USD; €99.9 euro -both launching globally on June 24 via Amazfit , Amazon, and select retailers. For users seeking the ultimate performance and recovery solution, the Balance 2 + Helio Strap bundle will be offered at a special price of $379.99 USD.

