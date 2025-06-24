Disk Drill 6 Launched With Industry-Leading Video Recovery, Next-Gen Backup, And 25% Faster Scans

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) CLAYMONT, Del., June 24, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - CleverFiles, the developer of leading data recovery software, announces the release of, the newest major version of its recovery solution for Mac and Windows. This update introduces breakthrough innovations, including the Advanced Camera Recovery module for fragmented video recovery, support for Microsoft's ReFS, targeted BitLocker recovery on Mac, and performance improvements that boost scan speeds by up to 25%.







Image caption: Disk Drill Advanced Camera Recovery.

The new version of Disk Drill introduces a major breakthrough in video recovery - the industry's first true Advanced Camera Recovery . Users can now reconstruct deeply fragmented video files from GoPro, DJI, Canon, Panasonic, Sony, Insta360, Olympus, and many other camera models, including footage that was previously unrecoverable due to physical or logical damage.

Disk Drill 6 also enhances its byte-to-byte backup engine with a redesigned interface and improved fault-tolerance, offering up to 60% higher backup success rates on failing or unstable drives.

With internal engine optimizations, Disk Drill now delivers up to 25% faster scans and smarter file signature detection . Recovery results have improved significantly, with users recovering up to 20% more data from corrupted NTFS, exFAT, and APFS partitions.

The update also adds support for Microsoft's Resilient File System (ReFS), along with BitLocker-encrypted partition recovery on Mac, expanding the software's compatibility with modern enterprise storage formats. Disk Drill 6 now supports APFS recovery on Windows as well, allowing seamless cross-platform file restoration. Additionally, Disk Drill 6 introduces native optimization for ARM-based Windows 11 devices, ensuring full performance on modern hardware.







Image caption: Disk Drill video recovery.

Photographers and creatives benefit from expanded Deep Scan file format support, including NEV (Nikon N-RAW) - helping users retrieve media from cutting-edge formats with higher success rates.

Power users will appreciate the addition of a Hex View tool, providing raw disk and partition data in hexadecimal format for forensic and low-level analysis. Disk Drill 6 also supports remote RAID detection and recovery over SSH, software RAID recovery on both Mac and Windows, and improved symbolic link handling on EXT3/EXT4.

“We've re-engineered Disk Drill 6 to solve some of the toughest recovery cases our users face,” said Roman Kropachek, co-founder and CEO of CleverFiles.“From fragmented video footage to encrypted or lost partitions, Disk Drill 6 brings professional-grade recovery technology to every desk.”

The updated interface includes a cleaner sidebar, faster file previews, recovery chance prediction, and the ability to pause and resume scan sessions across macOS and Windows - simplifying complex recovery jobs without sacrificing power.

LEARN MORE:

VIDEO (YouTube):

Image link for media:

Image caption: Disk Drill Advanced Camera Recovery.

News Source: CleverFiles

Additional Multimedia: