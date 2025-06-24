The biggest mistake when treating a wound is letting it 'dry out' – which could lead to needing professional treatment, expert reveals.

TV medic, Dr Zoe, highlighted the dangers of believing what she claims is the biggest myth in wound care.

If left uncovered, even tiny cuts can get infected and activities where it will get wet such as showering or swimming can cause the skin to swell.

This not only impairs wound closure, but bacteria and germs can penetrate the body and cause infection.

The insights come as a poll of 2,000 adults, commissioned by Elastoplast [], found 42 per cent are under the impression letting a wound breathe is the best way for it to heal.

But Dr Zoe said leaving a graze to air increases the likelihood of infection and instead recovers quickly if they are in a moist, clean environment, which also helps reduce scarring.

Dr Zoe said:“Even small or seemingly insignificant wounds benefit from being covered, but of course it's also important to clean a graze beforehand.

“Protecting a wound with a dressing can be supported by using a healing ointment or using a hydrocolloid plaster which allows the cut to maintain a moist environment and offer benefits including improved pain relief and longer wear.

“This is not only important for rapid healing, but also to minimise scarring."

The research also found only 14 per cent of those polled think wounds should be kept moist to heal faster and a fifth (20 per cent) do typically let a wound air before covering it.

Other mistakes Brits have made include using the incorrect plaster size (34 per cent), despite 84 per cent feeling confident knowing what type to use.

A further 27 per cent have touched a wound before washing their hands and 47 per cent have picked at a scab - which Dr Zoe warned can delay the healing process.

Almost a fifth (19 per cent) have had a seemingly harmless graze which resulted in scarring, while others have experienced infection (17 per cent) and swelling (16 per cent).

The situations in which adults have gained a wound include doing indoor DIY work (39 per cent) and hiking or walking (27 per cent).

Others have experienced injury when cycling or mountain biking (19 per cent) and playing team sports (23 per cent), according to the OnePoll data.

A spokesperson for Elastoplast, which has launched Second Skin Protection plasters, said: "Treating a small wound might seem simple, but it's crucial to follow the right steps to avoid infection and scarring.

“The insights show how public perceptions often differ from expert advice, which may explain why some people have gone on to develop complications like scarring or infection.

“We want to ensure people feel confident and prepared for treating wounds in all situations, whether they're being adventurous outdoors, exploring as a family or going about daily life.

“Being prepared makes all the difference.”

DR ZOE'S FIVE STEPS FOR TREATING A WOUND:

1. Wash hands thoroughly

2. Rinse the wound with clean water or wound spray

3. Gently dry with a clean cloth

4. Cover with a suitable sized plaster

5. Seek wound care guidance from a healthcare professional if the wound isn't healing properly