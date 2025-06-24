Greenenergybreaks - Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) Subsidiary Secures $1.2 Million In New UAE Energy Projects

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ: HTOO) i.e., Fusion Fuel, announced its majority-owned subsidiary, Al Shola Al Modea Gas Distribution LLC (“Al Shola Gas”), secured AED 4.4 million (~$1.2 million USD) in new engineering and utility projects across Dubai. The new awards include developments in Dubai Marina, Business Bay, Satwa, and other districts, adding to the more than $2.7 million in contracts previously disclosed in May. All projects will generate recurring revenue through long-term utility agreements. Al Shola Gas's customer base now exceeds 12,000, with bulk LPG volumes over 600 metric tons monthly and a year-end target of 800 metric tons. Executives noted the growing demand for turnkey LPG systems in high-density developments and reaffirmed the company's strategic push into cash-generating utility infrastructure.

About Fusion Fuel Green PLC

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) is an emerging leader in the energy services sector, offering a comprehensive suite of energy engineering and advisory solutions through its Al Shola Gas and BrightHy subsidiaries. Al Shola Gas provides full-service industrial gas solutions, including the design, supply, and maintenance of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) systems, as well as the transport and distribution of LPG to a broad range of customers across commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. BrightHy, the Company's newly launched hydrogen solutions platform, focuses on delivering innovative engineering and advisory services that enable decarbonization across hard-to-abate industries.

