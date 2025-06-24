Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Egypt Launches Eco-Tourism Project To Transform Bedouin Village In Sharm El-Sheikh

Egypt Launches Eco-Tourism Project To Transform Bedouin Village In Sharm El-Sheikh


2025-06-24 02:04:31
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad inaugurated a major eco-tourism development project in the village of El-Gharqana, located within the Nabq Protected Area in Sharm El-Sheikh. The initiative is part of the country's“Green Sharm” program, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), aiming to transform the Red Sea resort into a model of sustainable tourism.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by South Sinai Governor Major General Khaled Mubarak, UNDP Resident Representative Alessandro Fracassetti, tribal leaders, tourism sector representatives, members of parliament, and local media.

Fouad described the project as a milestone in Egypt's environmental agenda, highlighting its integrated approach to sustainable development.“This initiative aims to enhance the livelihoods of local residents by integrating them into eco-tourism activities, while also preserving the natural resources of Nabq,” she said.

The village was redeveloped using eco-friendly architecture and sustainable construction techniques that respect the cultural identity of the Bedouin community, creating an authentic and environmentally sensitive tourist destination.

Governor Mubarak praised the strategic partnership with the UNDP, noting that the project reflects Egypt's broader vision of balanced development - one that harmonizes environmental conservation with the needs of local communities.

The event included a tour of newly developed housing units, the opening of a handicraft workshop and a local NGO office, and the screening of a documentary chronicling the project's implementation. A panel discussion followed, bringing together government officials, civil society, and private sector stakeholders to explore the future of eco-tourism in Egypt.

The El-Gharqana project is seen as a model for replicable sustainable development across other regions, as Egypt seeks to align its tourism and environmental policies with global sustainability goals.

MENAFN24062025000153011029ID1109717821

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search