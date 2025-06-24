Egypt Launches Eco-Tourism Project To Transform Bedouin Village In Sharm El-Sheikh

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad inaugurated a major eco-tourism development project in the village of El-Gharqana, located within the Nabq Protected Area in Sharm El-Sheikh. The initiative is part of the country's“Green Sharm” program, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), aiming to transform the Red Sea resort into a model of sustainable tourism.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by South Sinai Governor Major General Khaled Mubarak, UNDP Resident Representative Alessandro Fracassetti, tribal leaders, tourism sector representatives, members of parliament, and local media.

Fouad described the project as a milestone in Egypt's environmental agenda, highlighting its integrated approach to sustainable development.“This initiative aims to enhance the livelihoods of local residents by integrating them into eco-tourism activities, while also preserving the natural resources of Nabq,” she said.

The village was redeveloped using eco-friendly architecture and sustainable construction techniques that respect the cultural identity of the Bedouin community, creating an authentic and environmentally sensitive tourist destination.

Governor Mubarak praised the strategic partnership with the UNDP, noting that the project reflects Egypt's broader vision of balanced development - one that harmonizes environmental conservation with the needs of local communities.

The event included a tour of newly developed housing units, the opening of a handicraft workshop and a local NGO office, and the screening of a documentary chronicling the project's implementation. A panel discussion followed, bringing together government officials, civil society, and private sector stakeholders to explore the future of eco-tourism in Egypt.

The El-Gharqana project is seen as a model for replicable sustainable development across other regions, as Egypt seeks to align its tourism and environmental policies with global sustainability goals.