Clariane Has Successfully Completed A Bond Issue Of 400 Million Euros

Paris, June 24, 2025 – Clariane (CLARI.PA – ISIN FR0010386334), announces today that it has successfully completed the issuance of an unsecured bond for a total amount of 400 million euros, maturing in 5 years (27 June 2030), contributing to extension of the average maturity of its debt, with an annual coupon of 7.875%.
This bond issue has attracted significant interest from a large number of Tier 1 institutional investors, both French and international. The order book reached an amount in excess of 1.2 billion euros, representing an oversubscription rate of more than 3 times.
With the announcement of the disposal of its Petits-fils home care business on June 12th, Clariane finalized, six months ahead of schedule, its plan to strengthen its financial structure launched on November 14, 2023, for a total amount of €1.5 billion, in order, notably, to restore the Group's normalized access to financing. This has been achieved with this market issuance, which allows Clariane to extend its maturities and demonstrates the support of investors and its financial partners in its strategy of reducing debt and strengthening its balance sheet.
The net proceeds from this bond issue will be used to refinance its existing debt (including the redemption of its OCEANE).
An application will be made for these bonds to be admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market of Euronext Dublin. Settlement and admission to trading are expected to take place on 27 June 2025.
This issuance was led by Morgan Stanley as Joint Global Coordinator and Sole Active Bookrunner. Société Générale was the Co-Manager.
About Clariane
Clariane is the leading European community of care in times of vulnerability. It has operations in six countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.
Relying on their diverse expertise, each year, the Group's 63,000 professionals provide services to nearly 900,000 patients and residents in three main areas of activity: care homes (Korian, Seniors Residencias, etc.), healthcare facilities and services (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, etc.), and alternative living solutions (Ages & Vie, etc.).
In June 2023, Clariane became a purpose-driven company and added to its bylaws a new corporate purpose, common to all its activities:“taking care of each person's humanity in times of vulnerability”.
Clariane has been listed on Euronext Paris, Section B since November 2006. The Group joined the SBF 120 index and the CAC® SBT 1.5° index on 23 September 2024.
Euronext ticker: CLARI.PA - ISIN: FR0010386334.
