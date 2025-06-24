CMMC deadlines are here. Join Vanta and Cyber Defense Advisors on July 16 for a free webinar covering what defense contractors must know to stay eligible for DoD work.

Sign up to the Webinar using this QR Code

Join Vanta & CDA on July 16 for a 30-min webinar on new CMMC & DFARS rules-plus steps to stay compliant and eligible for future DoD contracts.

- Bryan Siegel, Director of Compliance, Cyber Defense AdvisorsHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cyber Defense Advisors (CDA) and Vanta will co-host a live, 30-minute Zoom webinar titled“Understanding the New CMMC Regulations: What Defense Contractors Must Know” on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 1:00 PM ET. The session will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A to address the audience's questions.Registration is free and open now at:With the Department of Defense advancing the formal rulemaking process for the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program, federal contractors must prepare now to align with the latest regulatory expectations-especially as DFARS updates and certification requirements become enforceable.The session will feature Morgan Kaplan, Director of Government Strategy & Affairs at Vanta, who will interview Bryan Siegel (Director of Compliance at CDA) and Francis Schmuff (CEO of CDA). The panel will share practical advice on achieving CMMC compliance, maintaining contract eligibility, and avoiding the most common missteps during certification readiness.“CMMC has moved from guidance to enforcement. The new regulations are here, and contractors must respond quickly and strategically,” said Bryan Siegel of CDA.“This webinar is about helping organizations understand the stakes and take the right steps forward.”The webinar will address urgent priorities, including:.Implementation timelines under Title 48 CFR, including phased enforcement beginning in late 2025, with CMMC requirements integrated into new DoD contract solicitations through 2028.What contractors must do now to meet Level 1 and Level 2 certification requirements.How DFARS clauses will soon require proof of CMMC compliance for new awards and renewals.Top readiness gaps putting contractors at risk of disqualification.Immediate actions to secure contract eligibility and avoid disruption to your federal pipelineAttendees will receive a CMMC readiness checklist and will be eligible for a limited-time discount on compliance services from both CDA and Vanta.Registration is free and open now at:For more information or press inquiries, contact:... | ...About Cyber Defense AdvisorsCyber Defense Advisors is a specialized cybersecurity and compliance consultancy focused on helping defense contractors and regulated industries meet evolving standards such as CMMC, NIST SP 800-171, and FedRAMP.About VantaVanta is the leading trust management platform that helps organizations automate security monitoring and simplify compliance across frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and CMMC.

Mark Hale

Cyber Defense Advisors

+1 937-620-3378

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.