EPS Urges PM Modi To Extend Price Deficiency Scheme To TN Mango Farmers

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 24 (IANS) AIADMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the Union government's Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS) to mango farmers in the state, following its recent announcement of financial support to mango cultivators in Karnataka.

The central scheme is set to benefit growers of over 2.5 lakh tonnes of Totapuri mangoes in Karnataka, helping them offset major losses due to plummeting prices and market oversupply.

Palaniswami, in a social media post, said that Tamil Nadu's mango growers are experiencing similar distress, with prices crashing from Rs 20 per kg last year to below Rs 4 per kg this season.

Highlighting the dire condition of farmers in key mango-producing districts such as Krishnagiri, Dindigul, Madurai, Salem, Dharmapuri, Theni, and Vellore, he said entire orchards have been abandoned due to unsold produce, with pulp processing mills refusing to buy, citing poor quality and low demand.

Calling for immediate intervention, the former Chief Minister urged both the Centre and the DMK-led government to offer relief. He demanded a fixed procurement price of Rs 13 per kg for mangoes and compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre to affected farmers.

He also pressed for a reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on mango pulp from 12 per cent to 5 per cent to ease the burden on both producers and processors.

Referring to a recent AIADMK-led hunger protest in Krishnagiri in support of mango growers, Palaniswami reiterated his party's commitment to the welfare of the farming community.

“The AIADMK will always stand by farmers and fight for their rights,” he said, while taking aim at the DMK government for its“negligence” in addressing the crisis.

He accused Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam of failing to take adequate steps to support distressed cultivators.

Palaniswami also raised concerns about alleged delays and discrimination in the promotion of police personnel. He demanded that the state government fulfil its election promise of promoting constables to the rank of Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) after 20 years of service, instead of the current 25-year requirement.

The AIADMK leader's twin appeals signal the party's sharpened focus on agrarian distress and government accountability ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.