EPS Urges PM Modi To Extend Price Deficiency Scheme To TN Mango Farmers
The central scheme is set to benefit growers of over 2.5 lakh tonnes of Totapuri mangoes in Karnataka, helping them offset major losses due to plummeting prices and market oversupply.
Palaniswami, in a social media post, said that Tamil Nadu's mango growers are experiencing similar distress, with prices crashing from Rs 20 per kg last year to below Rs 4 per kg this season.
Highlighting the dire condition of farmers in key mango-producing districts such as Krishnagiri, Dindigul, Madurai, Salem, Dharmapuri, Theni, and Vellore, he said entire orchards have been abandoned due to unsold produce, with pulp processing mills refusing to buy, citing poor quality and low demand.
Calling for immediate intervention, the former Chief Minister urged both the Centre and the DMK-led government to offer relief. He demanded a fixed procurement price of Rs 13 per kg for mangoes and compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre to affected farmers.
He also pressed for a reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on mango pulp from 12 per cent to 5 per cent to ease the burden on both producers and processors.
Referring to a recent AIADMK-led hunger protest in Krishnagiri in support of mango growers, Palaniswami reiterated his party's commitment to the welfare of the farming community.
“The AIADMK will always stand by farmers and fight for their rights,” he said, while taking aim at the DMK government for its“negligence” in addressing the crisis.
He accused Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam of failing to take adequate steps to support distressed cultivators.
Palaniswami also raised concerns about alleged delays and discrimination in the promotion of police personnel. He demanded that the state government fulfil its election promise of promoting constables to the rank of Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) after 20 years of service, instead of the current 25-year requirement.
The AIADMK leader's twin appeals signal the party's sharpened focus on agrarian distress and government accountability ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment