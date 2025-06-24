Energysage And Scanifly Partner To Bring AI Solar Designs To The Nation's Leading Home Energy Marketplace, Transforming How Homeowners Shop For Solar

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership addresses a critical challenge for homeowners and contractors alike: creating high-fidelity array layouts and production estimates quickly and easily, without the need for a site visit. Often, solar projects at this stage in the process are modeled using Google's Project Sunroof data without panel placement, which can lead to unrealistic expectations and costly change orders during installation.

"The solar industry has been waiting for marketplace technology that matches the accuracy of the leading PV design tools," said Jason Steinberg, CEO of Scanifly. "Our AI technology simulates thousands of panel layouts in seconds to calculate what's actually achievable on each roof. By partnering with EnergySage, we're bringing that level of precision to their marketplace, giving installers confidence in their quotes and homeowners realistic expectations from day one."

The Scanifly-powered Autoquote delivers immediate benefits:



Visual module placement shows likely array layouts for homeowners to visualize the potential system's aesthetic.

Production accuracy through PVWatts integration and system loss calculations that raw Google data omits.

Solar layouts are generated in under 15 seconds without sacrificing quality. 3D processing technology translates AI segments into precise layouts using computational geometry expertise.

The integration leverages Scanifly's unique approach of combining state-of-the-art AI with classical computational methods developed through years of drone-based photogrammetry work. Unlike competing AI tools that rely solely on 2D processing, Scanifly's technology processes satellite data into the 3D space for superior roof segmentation and obstruction detection.

"EnergySage has always been committed to transparency and accuracy in the solar shopping process," said Charlie Hadlow, President and COO of EnergySage. "Partnering with Scanifly allows us to delight shoppers with fast, accurate quotes while simultaneously helping our contractors to streamline their operations. Removing friction for both homeowners and installer partners makes the entire process simpler and contributes to keeping costs down."

The collaboration represents the first phase of a broader partnership between the two companies. Future enhancements will allow installers even more control to customize quoting parameters based on factors such as regional requirements, TSRF and ASA limits, and panel placement and orientation preferences.

Contractors and homeowners can access the enhanced Autoquote experience starting today across EnergySage's marketplace. The initial rollout targets select states with plans for nationwide expansion throughout summer 2025.

About Scanifly

Scanifly is the solar industry's design and field ops command center - a comprehensive software platform that powers PV design at every project stage while driving operational efficiency from lead to installation. Built for residential and commercial contractors, Scanifly accelerates projects while improving accuracy, safety, and profitability. By centralizing design, site survey, engineering, installation, and maintenance on a single solution, Scanifly eliminates workflow bottlenecks and provides contractors with the fastest path to PTO and payment. Learn more at .

About EnergySage

EnergySage is the nation's leading online marketplace for home electrification, including solar, heat pumps, EV charging, and more. EnergySage connects homeowners with top local installers while providing transparent pricing and unbiased support to shoppers. Since 2013, EnergySage has helped over one million homeowners shop for solar, creating the largest database of solar pricing and installer performance data in the country. Learn more at .

Contact:

Brad Knudsen

[email protected]

SOURCE Scanifly