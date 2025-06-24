Tourism Kamloops Celebrates Westjet's New Edmonton-Kamloops Route

- Erik Fisher, CEO of Tourism KamloopsKAMLOOPS, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tourism Kamloops is excited to welcome enhanced air access between Edmonton and Kamloops with WestJet's newly announced direct flight route. Starting this summer, travellers from Alberta's capital can enjoy easier, more convenient travel to Kamloops-British Columbia's laid-back hub for outdoor adventure and genuine connection.“This new route strengthens vital connections between our communities,” said Erik Fisher, CEO of Tourism Kamloops.“We're excited to welcome more Edmontonians to explore Kamloops' wide-open spaces, savour craft brews and local wines, and experience the warm, welcoming spirit that makes our city such a unique and unforgettable destination.”Known as one of Canada's premier trail destinations, Kamloops offers over 100 kilometres of singletrack through sage-covered hills, pine forests, and desert canyons. Whether you're chasing flowy downhill runs or coasting along scenic riverside routes, Kamloops delivers something for every rider-and every season.This new connection makes it even easier for Albertans to stretch their biking season, thanks to Kamloops' early springs and long, dry autumns. It's a big win for outdoor lovers and aligns with Tourism Kamloops' focus on off-season adventure, sustainable travel, and immersive visitor experiences.It also opens the door to one of BC's most talked-about golf getaways.“Kamloops is home to a collection of championship courses set against awe-inspiring backdrops,” says Lisa White, Director, Community Development + Engagement at Tourism Kamloops, who also leads marketing efforts for Golf Kamloops.“This new route makes it even easier for Albertans to enjoy a full weekend of tee times without the long drive-something our partners and players are already excited about.” The Golf Kamloops program continues to drive strong spring and fall visitation, offering curated golf experiences just a quick flight away.This expanded air service supports Tourism Kamloops' strategic goals to increase regional visitation, boost economic impact, and highlight Kamloops' strengths as a year-round playground for explorers of all kinds. Whether you're here to ride, hike, golf-or do it all-Kamloops is ready to welcome you.Kamloops is calling. Whether it's your first visit or a return to rediscover a favourite trail or golf course, now's the perfect time to plan your trip. Discover why Kamloops is the ultimate launchpad for outdoor adventure, and experience the laid-back, real-deal vibe that keeps people coming back.Visit tourismkamloops to start planning your ride, your stay, and your next unforgettable escape.

