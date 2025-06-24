Salicylamide Global Market Insights 2025 And Forecast To 2030 Salicylamide Grows As Key Intermediate In Pharmaceutical Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Salicylamide, a versatile pharmaceutical intermediate, is growing in global demand due to its analgesic properties and role in drug synthesis. With a market size projected to reach USD 60 million by 2030, major production hubs like China and India lead growth, driven by increasing generic drug and agrochemical needs.

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Salicylamide Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Salicylamide, known in the pharmaceutical sector as o-hydroxybenzamide, is a significant compound in global pharmaceutical intermediates and analgesics. Renowned for its efficacy in treating fever and various pain-related conditions, the compound offers a more favorable side effect profile than traditional NSAIDs. Employed as an active ingredient and a chemical intermediate, salicylamide supports the synthesis of cardiovascular drugs like bunolol and labetalol, demonstrating its versatile utility beyond direct therapeutic applications.

Beyond its pharmaceutical roles, salicylamide is integral to agrochemicals, acting as a precursor in azoxystrobin synthesis, a crucial fungicide. This multifunctionality provides market stability and growth potential across industrial sectors and geographical regions. Valued between $25 to $45 million in 2025, the global market forecast suggests expansion to $30 to $60 million by 2030, driven by rising generic drug production and agrochemical requirements.

The salicylamide market, characterized by concentrated production, is dominated by Asia-Pacific, notably China. As the leading global producer with anticipated growth of 4.0% to 6.5% CAGR, China's manufacturers offer cost efficiencies and supply chain strengths. This is supported by its pharmaceutical industry expansion, buoyed by state policies promoting competitive domestic drug manufacturing. India holds the second-largest production capacity with a CAGR of 3.5% to 5.5%, benefiting from its pharmaceutical manufacturing expertise.

Europe, exhibiting a mature pharmaceutical market, projects a 2.5% to 4% growth rate driven by consistent demand for pharmaceutical intermediaries. Meanwhile, North America anticipates a 2.0% to 4.5% growth, underpinned by steady pharmaceutical manufacturing and increased generic drug production.

Application Trends and Growth



The pharmaceutical segment leads in salicylamide usage, expecting a 3% to 5.5% CAGR due to its dual role as an active ingredient and an intermediate in drug synthesis. Expanding generic drug production and cardiovascular medication demand, driven by patent expirations and healthcare needs, fuels growth. Agrochemical applications anticipate a 4.5% to 7.0% growth rate, supported by global agricultural trends and increased demand for advanced crop protection solutions.

Key Market Players

The salicylamide market features a concentrated competitive landscape dominated by established manufacturers with significant production capacity and expertise in pharmaceutical intermediate chemistry, primarily located in China and India.



Ganzhou Maoyuan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. emerges as the global market leader with the largest production capacity of 5,000 tons annually, establishing the company as a dominant supplier in the international salicylamide market. The company's substantial manufacturing scale provides competitive advantages in serving large-volume customers while maintaining cost competitiveness through economies of scale and operational efficiency. The company's strategic location in Ganzhou, a major pharmaceutical manufacturing hub in China, provides access to skilled workforce, supporting industries, and efficient logistics infrastructure necessary for serving both domestic and international markets. The company's focus on pharmaceutical intermediate manufacturing and established customer relationships across multiple industries position it well to capitalize on growing demand for salicylamide across pharmaceutical and agrochemical applications. The company's technical capabilities and quality control systems enable production of pharmaceutical-grade materials meeting stringent international standards and regulatory requirements.

Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. represents another major Chinese manufacturer with production capacity of 3,000 tons, positioning the company as a significant player in the global supply chain. The company's manufacturing capabilities and technical expertise in pharmaceutical chemistry provide competitive advantages in serving demanding applications requiring consistent quality and performance characteristics. The company's location in Zhenjiang's established pharmaceutical manufacturing region provides access to supporting industries and technical resources necessary for maintaining competitive operations.

JQC (Huayin) Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. operates with production capacity of 1,200 tons, contributing to China's overall market dominance while serving specialized market segments requiring technical expertise and customer service excellence. The company's manufacturing capabilities and market presence demonstrate the depth of Chinese pharmaceutical intermediate manufacturing industry and the country's commitment to serving diverse customer requirements across multiple applications and geographic markets.

Alta Laboratories Ltd. represents the leading Indian manufacturer with production capacity of 600 tons, establishing the company as a significant regional player leveraging India's pharmaceutical manufacturing expertise and competitive cost structure. The company's capabilities and market position reflect India's growing importance in global pharmaceutical intermediate supply chains and the country's technical capabilities in serving international markets with quality products and reliable supply chain support.

Aarti Drugs Ltd. contributes to the Indian market presence through its diversified salicylic acid derivative product portfolio, with combined capacity of 1,200 tons across six different derivative products. The company's diversification strategy and established market presence provide competitive advantages in serving multiple customer segments while optimizing production efficiency and market risk distribution across different product applications. Siddharth Carbochem Products Limited (SCPL) and Polpharma represent additional significant players contributing to global market competition through their specialized manufacturing capabilities and established customer relationships in pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

Market Opportunities:

Growth prospects are supported by the generic pharmaceutical market, increased cardiovascular medication needs, and the expanding agrochemical sector. Chinese and Indian production strengths, coupled with regulatory trends in favoring established compounds, also offer strategic advantages to market players.

Challenges:

The market's concentrated production base creates supply chain risks, raw material cost volatilities, and regulatory complexities, demanding strategic management to retain competitive edges.

