Kicking Off Today! Process Intensified. Drug Manufacturing Accelerated. The Sartorius PI Forum Opens In Boston -- Shaping Biomanufacturing's Future



Sartorius launches a premier industry event focused on process intensification (PI) for protein therapeutics and emerging modalities.

Forum features expert-led sessions, hands-on workshops, and live demonstrations of cutting-edge PI solutions. Event underscores the leadership of Sartorius in driving efficient, scalable and sustainable biomanufacturing.

GÖTTINGEN, Germany, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sartorius, a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry, is proud to launch the Sartorius PI Forum, taking place June 24–26, 2025, at the Royal Sonesta Boston. This exclusive event brings together biomanufacturing pioneers, innovators, and decision-makers to explore the future of process intensification (PI) for protein therapeutics and emerging modalities.

Complexity Simplified, Progress Accelerated | The Sartorius PI forum spotlights transformative developments in flexible manufacturing, digitalization, automation, and sustainability. These advancements are critical to enabling faster, more efficient, and scalable production across the biopharmaceutical space.

Participants will benefit from a dynamic program featuring:



Data-driven presentations from industry experts and innovators

Hands-on workshops focused on practical applications of PI technologies Interactive demonstrations of the latest Sartorius solutions

"The pace of change in biomanufacturing is accelerating, and process intensification is at the heart of that transformation," said Maurice Phelan, President of Sartorius North America. "At the Process Intensification Forum, we're not just discussing what's next-we're enabling it. This event is about turning insight into implementation, and bringing together the ecosystem of minds needed to redefine how biologics are made."

"Process intensification is foundational to how we address speed, scale, and sustainability in drug development and manufacturing," said Miriam Monge, Head of Customer & Industry Advocacy Strategy BPS at Sartorius. "Forums like this are essential because they connect strategy with solutions, and help align the science, technology, and partnerships that will define the next generation of therapies."

Whether you're driving innovation in upstream or downstream processes or looking to implement sustainable and digital-first strategies, the Sartorius PI Forum offers actionable insights into the technologies and trends shaping the future of biomanufacturing.

