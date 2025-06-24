Capchase Acquires Vartana To Redefine The Future Of Vendor Financing

This puts Capchase as the definitive leading technology-first platform financing hundreds of millions annually for B2B vendors globally-delivering instant buyer approvals, automated workflows, real-time visibility, and white-labeled financing.

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capchase, the leader in tech-powered vendor financing for B2B software and hardware companies, today announced the acquisition of Vartana, one of the first tech-forward vendor financing platforms. This strategic milestone positions Capchase as the clear category leader in modern vendor financing, uniquely equipped to increase access to working capital and accelerate sales in a heavily manual and outdated industry.

B2B companies face three core challenges:

A growing portion of their booked revenue is tied up in installment payments or multi-year deals, delaying reinvestment into product, inventory, and growth.Their teams are pressured to win more deals, faster-yet customers demand payment flexibility and financing options in a seamless experience.Finance teams must juggle billing, collections, and disjointed AR workflows across complex schedules, often with limited tools and growing friction from sales.

But, the legacy vendor financing market hasn't kept up.

"Traditional financing solutions were built for a different era. Capchase and Vartana have built the software infrastructure this space desperately needs," said Miguel Fernandez , CEO and Co-founder of Capchase. "This acquisition enables us to provide more B2B vendors with faster approvals before the offer gets to the buyer, deeper system integrations, and automated tools that finally match the speed of modern sales and finance teams."

Transforming a Legacy Industry with Tech-enabled Solutions

For years, vendor and equipment financing offerings have been based on slow, offline processes. Capchase and Vartana have taken a different path-developing full-stack, API and AI-driven platforms that embed seamlessly into sales workflows and CRMs, automating everything from credit approvals to configuring financing offers.

This acquisition comes at a critical inflection point for the industry. Vendor and equipment financing is a $1.3 trillion market that's ripe for transformation. This isn't a niche corner of finance, it's a massive sector where even incremental technology lifts can unlock billions in value. And the shift is accelerating.

B2B buyers increasingly expect financing to be integrated directly into their purchase flow and for that experience to be digital. Technology is now the essential enabler. Leading industry analysts at The Alta Group and Equipment Leasing and Financing Association (ELFA), point to AI-powered integrations and digital workflows as the #1 theme for vendor and equipment finance in 2025. Rising interest rates and tighter bank balance sheets are forcing vendors to seek more flexible, tech-enabled financing options.

Complex vendor financing workflows are ready for digitization, and tech-native providers like Capchase are best positioned to displace traditional lenders still reliant on paperwork and manual transaction flows. The timing for Capchase and Vartana to come together to lead this structural shift has never been stronger.

Capchase delivers:



Embedded "Pay Later" options directly in CRMs and sales flows

White-labeled Captive Financing Programs for vendors

Real-time approvals and underwriting in minutes, not days Notification and support workflows in Salesforce, HubSpot, Slack, and Teams

This offers finance leaders exactly what they've asked for, but haven't received from the incumbents yet: speed, transparency, and control packaged in a simple, modern experience .

"We've heard this directly from many businesses who've been using vendor financing for a long time," Fernandez added. "They want deal approvals before a rep even hits 'send.' They want financing in the systems they already use. And they want it without sacrificing their revenue or slowing down their teams."

Powering the Next Phase of Strategic Growth

This acquisition signals Capchase's deepening moat and rapid trajectory. With shared investments in AI, embedded infrastructure, and dynamic data models, it accelerates the product roadmap and market expansion, especially in:



Cybersecurity and enterprise SaaS

Hardware and capital equipment sales Multi-vendor marketplaces and MSP channel sales structures

"We've proven that a tech-forward approach to vendor financing works," said Kush Kella , CEO and Co-founder Vartana. "Capchase shares our obsession with elegant product design and vendor empowerment, and together, we'll raise the bar for what this industry can do."

The combined entity is built for scale and primed for further innovation, opening the door to future partnerships and product expansions that align with the mission. Together, Capchase and Vartana support thousands of businesses and finance hundreds of millions of dollars annually –with the capacity to grow far beyond.

"Capchase is building the future of vendor financing by eliminating delays and bottlenecks so vendors can close deals and grow faster. I'm proud to support them as they raise the bar for the industry," said Adam Bain, GP at 01A.

The Future of B2B Financing Is Embedded, Automated, and Instant

Capchase is scaling rapidly to meet demand from the market, investors, and ecosystem partners. With unmatched product innovation and operational and support excellence, the company is leading the charge to modernize how businesses turn booked revenue into growth capital.

"This is an exciting acceleration for Capchase," Przemek Gotfryd , COO and Co-founder, concluded. "We're building the financial engine that helps B2B companies accelerate sales and increase order value, and we're poised to lead the next phase of change in this industry."

Learn more about this milestone here

**About Capchase**

Capchase is the modern vendor financing platform built for B2B software, cloud, and hardware companies. Our solution helps businesses offer flexible payment terms to their customers while getting paid upfront on every deal. By embedding financing into the sales process, Capchase helps vendors close more deals, increase contract value, and access their booked revenue immediately-without balance sheet risk or added debt. And doing so in an intuitive platform that matches the speed and needs of modern sales and finance teams. Since 2020, Capchase has powered over $2.5 billion in financing for thousands of high-growth companies worldwide, backed by leading fintech investors. We are redefining how B2B vendors accelerate revenue and manage working capital.

Learn more at

**About Vartana**

Vartana is an AI–powered B2B enterprise sales and financing platform that enables vendors to close deals faster by offering instant credit decisions, flexible payment terms, and embedded checkout workflows. Integrated into CRMs like Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics, and Zoho, Vartana automates financing configurations, e–signature capture, and buyer communication. Founded in 2020 by Kush Kella and Ahmed Sharif and backed by $80 million in funding, Vartana helps software, hardware, and services vendors streamline sales and unlock working capital efficiently.

Vartana is now a subsidiary of Capchase.

SOURCE Capchase

