24/7 Market News Editorial: Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Approaches Quarter-End With Momentum Building Around Core Gaming Acquisition

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - 247marketnews , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports today that Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA) continues to progress toward the closing of its previously announced $180 million acquisition of, a fast-scaling AI technology and mobile entertainment platform.

With the second quarter drawing to a close, Core's recent performance led by the global momentum of its AI COMIC app continues to validate the strategic rationale behind the transaction.

Core Gaming's flagship AI media application, AI COMIC , experienced a sharp acceleration in user growth across key international markets. In less than one year, the combined user base in Japan and South Korea expanded from 2,500 to over 32,000 a 1,200%+ increase . During that time, the region's share of Core's global user base rose from 4.12% to 14.38% .

Aitan Zacharin , Core Gaming's CEO who is slated to head the combined companies, post-merger closing, stated, "AI COMIC's breakout success in Japan and South Korea is a powerful validation of our strategic vision . Return on investment in the region has more than tripled, driven by targeted localization efforts such as a language-optimized user interface. Just as important, the virality we are seeing through widely used platforms like TikTok and Facebook underscores how deeply users are engaging with our product."

Powered by Core's proprietary infrastructure including a dynamic Compute Pool System (CPS), multimodal generative models, and scalable cloud orchestration AI COMIC enables users to create high-quality, stylized content such as anime avatars, video transformations, and interactive visual experiences with minimal friction.

AI Gaming Market Outlook: Strong Global Tailwinds

Recent forecasts highlight the substantial growth opportunity across AI-enabled gaming and creative technologies. These insights reflect accelerating demand for AI-based content experiences an area where Core Gaming is already delivering commercially at scale.

Zacharin added, "AI COMIC is just one example of what our platform can do. Our AI infrastructure is built for scale to transform workflows across a multitude of use cases including gaming, marketing, education and enterprise content. By automating the most time-consuming parts of creation, we empower teams to focus on storytelling and strategy. The momentum we are experiencing in Japan and South Korea is a clear signal that our technology can shape the future of creative expression on a global scale.

"We continue to work diligently to finalize the merger with Siyata and remain confident that we will secure regulatory approval in the near future, with closing expected shortly thereafter."

The transaction remains subject to final regulatory and exchange approvals, including NASDAQ confirmation of continued listing. Siyata will provide further updates as developments occur.

Please click here for a Deeper Dive on MAU Valuation Models, or insights from the ValueScope Report .

About Core Gaming

Core Gaming is an international AI-driven mobile games and applications developer headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company has developed and co-developed over 2,100 games, driven more than 780 million downloads, and reached more than 43 million monthly active users across 140 countries. Core's mission is to build globally scalable AI products that power entertainment, productivity, and creative expression.

For more information on Core Gaming's latest developments and offerings, visit .







Core Gaming

Contact for Analyst Report coverage and other investor/public relations services.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 Market News is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, 24/7 Market News is dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. 24/7 Market News takes great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help clients reach the target audience.

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC Disclaimer

Please go to for disclaimer information. 247MarketNews has been compensated $2,500 per week by MicroCap Strategies for ongoing press and editorial coverage of Siyata Mobile. This compensation is strictly for news distribution and does not include any other services, which may be subject to separate agreements and fees. All opinions expressed are those of the author. This communication is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities. Readers are advised to perform their own due diligence.

For additional 247marketnews Siyata disclosure .