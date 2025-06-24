CME Group To Launch FTSE Corecommodity CRB Futures On July 21

CHICAGO, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced plans to launch FTSE CoreCommodity CRB futures, pending regulatory review.

The FTSE CoreCommodity CRB Index provides broad exposure to the global commodities market and tracks a basket of 19 commodities, including energy, agriculture, precious metals and industrial metals contracts.

"These new financially settled contracts will provide clients with further solutions to manage commodity index price risk across these important markets," said Paul Woolman, Global Head of Equity Index Products at CME Group. "Since 2020, open interest in our Commodity Index futures suite has grown 315%, from 76,000 contracts to 316,000 contracts year-to-date. The addition of CoreCommodity CRB futures will offer market participants an expanded set of tools to both access the commodity index space as well as hedge against adverse price moves. Additionally, these contracts will offer greater potential to access margin efficiencies when implementing commodity index trading strategies."

"We're excited to deepen our relationship with CME Group through the launch of the FTSE CoreCommodity CRB Index futures, which offers investors broad-based access to the global commodities market," said Shirley Barrow, Head of Interest Rates, Currencies and Commodities at FTSE Russell. "This expanded collaboration with CME Group reflects our shared commitment to meeting the evolving needs of market participants by providing enhanced tools to manage price discovery and unlock greater capital efficiency in their trading strategies."

FTSE CoreCommodity Index futures will be listed on and subject to the rules of CME.

