Nationwide Expos Expands Footprint into New Mexico with New Home Shows in Las Cruces and Santa Fe, Plus Continued Growth in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE , NM, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nationwide Expos, a leading national producer of Home Shows, is excited to announce its expansion into New Mexico, with new Home Shows launching in Las Cruces and Santa Fe and continued growth in Albuquerque.

As one of the fastest-growing home improvement event organizers in the country, Nationwide Expos is committed to connecting homeowners with top local professionals. The company's Las Cruces Home Show and Santa Fe Home Show will provide an essential platform for home improvement businesses, contractors, remodelers, landscapers, solar companies, and other home service professionals to meet face-to-face with motivated homeowners.

“We've had strong success with the Albuquerque Home Show, and we're excited to build on that momentum in Las Cruces and Santa Fe,” said Sol Lee, Marketing Director at Nationwide Expos.“These markets are filled with innovative small businesses and growing communities of homeowners looking to invest in their homes. Our Home Shows are designed to drive results for both.”

Nationwide Expos' New Mexico Home Shows offer substantial benefits for local businesses looking to increase visibility and marketing impact. Vendors at the shows enjoy:

Access to hundreds to thousands of local homeowners over one weekend

Direct lead generation and relationship-building opportunities

Inclusion in extensive digital, social media, and local advertising campaigns

Priority booth placement and sponsorship visibility options

Each Home Show in Las Cruces, Santa Fe, and Albuquerque will be hosted at accessible venues with strong community reach and promotional support to maximize attendance and exposure.

Event dates for the Las Cruces and Santa Fe Home Shows will be announced soon, with limited exhibitor space available. Local businesses are encouraged to reserve space early to take full advantage of this high-ROI marketing opportunity.

