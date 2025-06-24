AC Milan Star Rafael Leão's Featured And Signed Copy Set To Debut At L'officiel Coffee

NEW YORK and PARIS and SINGAPORE, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD" or the "Group"), alongside The Generation Essentials Group (NYSE: TGE ), a subsidiary of the Group under AMTD Digital (NYSE: HKD ), jointly announced that a signed copy of Rafael Leão's featured cover in L'Officiel Hommes Italia will be showcased at L'Officiel Coffee Japan.

The latest Summertime Issue of L'Officiel Hommes Italia features the renowned Portuguese professional footballer Rafael Leão, who has over 7 million followers on Instagram. Since 2019, Rafael Leão wears the prestigious number 10 jersey for AC Milan, a symbol inherited from legendary players who made an indelible mark on the club's history. Beyond his talents on the football field, the 26-year-old Portuguese superstar is also actively pursuing other passions. Under the pseudonym Way 45, he explores his love for music, while through his streetwear brand Son Is Son, he expresses an urban aesthetic that reflects his personal background and experiences. Just a few weeks after helping Portugal win the Nations League, the champion shares his story and reveals his vision of the world in the latest L'Officiel Hommes Italia issue. Rafael enjoys a good reputation globally, including in Asia. He will represent AC Milan at a world-class sporting event in late July at The Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong, alongside three other top Premier League teams - Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham, bringing an exciting feast for Hong Kong fans.

Beyond his feature on the L'Officiel Hommes cover, Rafael also personally signed a copy of this issue, which will be prominently showcased at L'Officiel Coffee Japan soon. This not only provides fans in Asia with a unique opportunity to connect with him, but it continues a tradition following Michelle Wai, the lead actress of the AMTD-produced film The Last Dance and cover star of L'Officiel Hong Kong's February 2025 issue, who previously presented her signed L'Officiel magazine to L'Officiel Coffee. L'Officiel Coffee aims to create a space that connect prominent figures from the worlds of fashion, film, sports, and other industries, serving as a platform to celebrate and amplify the authentic voices of L'Officiel and offer visitors an exciting space to explore and experience the latest trends and inspiring stories firsthand.

About The Generation Essentials Group (formerly known as World Media and Entertainment Universal Inc.)

The Generation Essentials Group, jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD ; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD ), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP services. TGE comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects. Collectively, TGE is a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD ; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD ) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of TGE, AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of TGE, AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and none of TGE, AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

