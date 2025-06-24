Controlup Announces Support For Amazon Workspaces On AWS, Brings Real-Time Monitoring And End-To-End Visibility To Cloud Desktops

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capabilities help organizations reduce support costs, enhance remote security, and deliver a seamless employee experience on AWS DaaS

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlUp , a global leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management tools, today announced new ControlUp for Desktops support for Amazon WorkSpaces on Amazon Web Services, (AWS). The enhanced capability provides IT teams with powerful tools to monitor, troubleshoot, and optimize AWS's cloud-delivered virtual desktops, helping improve performance, reduce support overhead, and enhance employee productivity.

Amazon WorkSpaces offers secure, scalable virtual desktops through a shared responsibility model, which ensures AWS manages the cloud infrastructure while customers retain responsibility for managing the performance, security, and usability of their Amazon WorkSpaces environments. ControlUp bridges this gap with purpose-built telemetry and real-time insights that allow IT teams to fulfill their responsibilities with confidence and precision.

“With AWS providing the infrastructure and customers responsible for what happens inside the desktop, visibility is essential,” said Simon Townsend, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Office of the CTO, ControlUp . “ControlUp empowers organizations to meet that responsibility with comprehensive, real-time insights across every layer of their Amazon WorkSpaces experience, so they can proactively resolve issues and keep employees productive from anywhere.”

ControlUp collects real-time data from Amazon WorkSpaces desktops and the endpoints connecting to them. By capturing performance metrics such as CPU, memory, session latency, and application behavior (alongside endpoint telemetry like Wi-Fi signal strength, CPU usage, and background processes), ControlUp gives IT teams full visibility into employees' actual digital experience.

ControlUp for Desktops reduces IT support costs and improves the experience of physical desktops by identifying, resolving, and preventing problems. Delivering insights into device health and network behavior, ControlUp for Desktops empowers IT with proactive notifications, remediation actions, and remote assistance for a more productive and pleasing digital employee experience.

