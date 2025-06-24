THCA Flower Of 2025: Budpop Unveils New Animal Runtz, Sex Panther & SFV OG Strain Now Available

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BudPop unveils three new THCA flower strains for 2025: Animal Runtz, Sex Panther, and SFV OG, now available online. Read more for strain details.

Charlotte, NC, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BudPop , a California-based hemp company specializing in federally legal cannabinoid products, has officially launched three new THCA flower strains: Animal Runtz, Sex Panther, and SFV OG.

The thca strains became available for purchase through the company's online storefront in June 2025. This product expansion marks BudPop's continued investment in high-potency, Farm Bill-compliant THCA products, responding to increased consumer demand regarding hemp-based wellness products across the United States.

The three strains, developed through selective cultivation and third-party lab verification, join BudPop's existing catalog of hemp-derived cannabinoids. Each thca flower is federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill and is cultivated to contain high levels of tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), which converts to THC when heated.

Animal Runtz

Animal Runtz is a hybrid thca flower known for its fruity aroma, dense buds, and vibrant purple-green coloration. Genetically derived from Animal Cookies and Runtz, the strain combines sweet berry flavors with earthy undertones.

Lab reports indicate a THCA concentration around 31.2%, making it one of BudPop's more potent offerings. Consumers report balanced effects, including mental clarity and body relaxation, making it a versatile choice for both daytime and evening use.

In 2025, the demand for hybrid strains with fruity profiles like these has seen marked growth, especially among users seeking a combination of cerebral and physical effects.

Sex Panther

Sex Panther is a bold, sativa-leaning hybrid, developed to offer pronounced euphoria and physical relaxation. Its terpene profile includes high levels of myrcene and limonene, contributing to a pungent, musky aroma with citrus undertones.

With THCA levels averaging around 25.24%, Sex Panther is tailored for experienced consumers seeking high potency. According to BudPop, the thca flower was designed in response to user demand for nighttime options that support mood enhancement and stress relief.

The provocative strain name has generated early social media interest, though BudPop emphasizes product quality over marketing novelty.

SFV OG

SFV OG (San Fernando Valley OG) is a classic West Coast strain brought into BudPop's THCA flower collection to meet demand for heritage genetics in a compliant format. Characterized by an earthy pine flavor and moderate pungency, SFV OG features THCA levels near 23.8% and a terpene profile dominated by pinene and caryophyllene.

The thca strain is sativa-leaning and traditionally used for pain management and evening relaxation. As legacy strains regain popularity in 2025, BudPop has prioritized authenticity in strain development, sourcing verified genetics and using slow-cured, indoor-grown thca flowers.

About BudPop

BudPop was established in Los Angeles in 2021 with a focus on cannabinoid science and legal hemp product innovation. Founded by a team of industry professionals with backgrounds in cultivation, compliance, and wellness, the company has become known for its rigorous lab testing, product transparency, and customer service. BudPop's product lineup includes Delta-8, Delta-9, HHC, CBD, and THCA-based items, all derived from hemp and compliant with federal law.

In four years, BudPop has grown into a nationally recognized brand, shipping to all 50 states where hemp-derived cannabinoids are permitted. The company continues to lead the market through selective strain development, third-party testing, and transparent labeling practices.

Why Shop THCA Flower on BudPop?

BudPop's THCA flower is 100% federally compliant under the 2018 Farm Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight prior to combustion. Each strain is tested by ISO-certified third-party labs, with certificates of analysis (COAs) available to consumers for every batch.

BudPop offers nationwide shipping with discreet packaging, ensuring consumer privacy. Orders are processed within 24 hours and often qualify for free delivery. The company also provides a rewards program, periodic strain drops, and customer support through live chat and email.

In addition to competitive pricing, BudPop distinguishes itself through exclusive strain offerings not commonly found in dispensaries. With a focus on curated genetics, cultivation quality, and legal integrity, BudPop continues to serve as a reliable source for THCA flower nationwide.

