Alkira Drives Major Networking Success Across Industries Amid Growing Demand For Cost Efficiency

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkira, the leader in Network Infrastructure as a Service (NaaS), today announced significant customer momentum and ongoing success with leading enterprises. Highlighting recent wins such as Michaels and Warner Hotels, as well as established partnerships with Chart Industries, SITA, and Koch Industries, Alkira continues to expand its footprint and drive adoption of its innovative networking platform that simplifies, secures, and scales enterprise network infrastructure globally.

A recently published Gartner report found that in today's challenging economic environment-where nearly half of Gartner clients are looking to reduce expenditures in the near term-WAN transport and network equipment alone account for 66% of network budgets, highlighting the critical need for cost-efficient solutions. Alkira's ability to deliver rapid deployment, operational efficiency, and significant cost savings has never been more important.

Showcasing its agility and reliability, Alkira has delivered transformative results for customers, including:



Michaels leveraged Alkira's platform to connect 1,400 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada in just three weeks during their peak season, all without downtime. Michaels rapidly scaled to over 100 stores within days, handling four times their normal traffic volume while maintaining critical uptime and resiliency. "Alkira, as a technology partner and a solution provider, exceeded expectations in this project. Otherwise, there's no way we could pull off something like this," said Sreenu Sampati, Director of Security Engineering at Michaels.

Chart Industries , a global leader in designing and manufacturing highly engineered equipment for industrial and clean energy gases, transformed its cloud connectivity with Alkira. The company enabled one-click deployments across multiple cloud providers, seamless IoT device management for remote assets, and rapid multi-cloud environment setup for resiliency and redundancy, supporting expansion into challenging markets like China.

Warner Hotels redefined their hospitality network infrastructure by embracing Alkira's, on-demand network platform, achieving unprecedented flexibility, faster deployment times, and significant cost savings while enhancing guest experience and operational efficiency across their UK locations. SITA , a global air transport IT provider, integrated Alkira's solution to optimize its cloud infrastructure, improving network visibility and governance to support critical aviation operations worldwide. With Alkira, SITA found a solution that was agile, allowing customers to quickly and seamlessly connect to the cloud across different regions and providers.

"Our customer successes across diverse sectors demonstrate the agility, scalability, and tremendous impact of Alkira's Network Infrastructure as a Service platform," said Amir Khan, CEO of Alkira. "By simplifying complex network infrastructure and accelerating cloud adoption, we empower enterprises to innovate faster and operate more securely. This is especially valuable amid unprecedented global change. Whether driven by geopolitical forces or rapid AI adoption, today's enterprise networks must be more flexible, scalable, secure, and cost-effective – and Alkira offers the simplest path to achieve this."

Alkira's platform enables customers to reduce cloud integration time by 96%, connect data centers 93% faster, and cut cloud management efforts by 84%, according to the Nemertes REV Report. Koch Industries , one of the largest privately held companies in the U.S., partnered with Alkira to rebuild its cloud network backbone, achieving a dramatic reduction in deployment time from months to days and enabling agile, end-to-end global networking that supports its diverse business units.

Following a $100 million Series C funding round in May 2024, Alkira has expanded its global presence and continues to enhance its platform capabilities to meet evolving enterprise demands. The company's momentum has also been recognized industry-wide, earning a spot on the prestigious 2025 Futuriom 50 list of leading innovators and being named among Forbes' 2025 America's Best Startup Employers, underscoring Alkira's commitment to both technological excellence and a thriving workplace culture.

