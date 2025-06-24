403
Russia Explains Expanding Ties with Africa
(MENAFN) Russia’s effort to strengthen connections with Africa comes at a time when frustration is growing among nations across the continent regarding neocolonial domination, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated, as reported by a news agency.
In an interview published on Monday, Peskov explained that although Russia lost its presence in Africa following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, recent years have seen a noticeable change in this dynamic.
“Over time, the attitude in Africa has shifted considerably. Let’s just say that the neo-colonial trend is seriously tiresome for Africans…This coincided with a period when Russia regained its power, capabilities and ambition to return to its previous positions on the African continent,” he said.
“Significant prospects are emerging for our African partners, and for us as well,” the presidential spokesperson added, emphasizing that Moscow’s increased involvement with African countries promises mutual advantages.
Peskov’s comments mirror those of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who during an Africa Day ceremony in Moscow last month, reiterated that Russia continues to be a reliable ally for African states striving to reinforce their sovereignty in the face of ongoing neocolonial pressures.
