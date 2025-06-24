Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia’s Economy Faces Slowing Growth, but Dodges Recession

Russia’s Economy Faces Slowing Growth, but Dodges Recession


2025-06-24 07:14:53
(MENAFN) Russia’s economy isn’t in a recession but is gradually losing momentum after a phase of accelerated growth, a senior Bank of Russia official stated.

Speaking to business leaders in Novosibirsk and the surrounding area on Tuesday, Andrey Gangan, who heads the central bank's Monetary Policy Department, clarified the current state of the economy.

"We are clearly not seeing a recession now, we are seeing a gradual slowdown in growth rates," Gangan said. "We understand that we are at a turning point in terms of cooling economic activity and a shift in inflationary trends."

Addressing speculation in public and expert circles that the country is already in recession, Gangan dismissed such interpretations as premature.

"Yes, the economic situation is currently highly uneven. There are sectors where output is declining, such as ferrous metallurgy, the oil and gas industry, and certain areas of civil engineering -- sectors that had previously seen very high growth in recent years," he explained.
"What we are seeing is a correction from high growth."

Despite challenges in some industries, Gangan pointed out that several areas continue to expand, highlighting ongoing momentum in pharmaceuticals, industrial equipment manufacturing, and specific branches of the chemical sector.

MENAFN24062025000045017169ID1109715702

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search