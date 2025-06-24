403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia’s Economy Faces Slowing Growth, but Dodges Recession
(MENAFN) Russia’s economy isn’t in a recession but is gradually losing momentum after a phase of accelerated growth, a senior Bank of Russia official stated.
Speaking to business leaders in Novosibirsk and the surrounding area on Tuesday, Andrey Gangan, who heads the central bank's Monetary Policy Department, clarified the current state of the economy.
"We are clearly not seeing a recession now, we are seeing a gradual slowdown in growth rates," Gangan said. "We understand that we are at a turning point in terms of cooling economic activity and a shift in inflationary trends."
Addressing speculation in public and expert circles that the country is already in recession, Gangan dismissed such interpretations as premature.
"Yes, the economic situation is currently highly uneven. There are sectors where output is declining, such as ferrous metallurgy, the oil and gas industry, and certain areas of civil engineering -- sectors that had previously seen very high growth in recent years," he explained.
"What we are seeing is a correction from high growth."
Despite challenges in some industries, Gangan pointed out that several areas continue to expand, highlighting ongoing momentum in pharmaceuticals, industrial equipment manufacturing, and specific branches of the chemical sector.
Speaking to business leaders in Novosibirsk and the surrounding area on Tuesday, Andrey Gangan, who heads the central bank's Monetary Policy Department, clarified the current state of the economy.
"We are clearly not seeing a recession now, we are seeing a gradual slowdown in growth rates," Gangan said. "We understand that we are at a turning point in terms of cooling economic activity and a shift in inflationary trends."
Addressing speculation in public and expert circles that the country is already in recession, Gangan dismissed such interpretations as premature.
"Yes, the economic situation is currently highly uneven. There are sectors where output is declining, such as ferrous metallurgy, the oil and gas industry, and certain areas of civil engineering -- sectors that had previously seen very high growth in recent years," he explained.
"What we are seeing is a correction from high growth."
Despite challenges in some industries, Gangan pointed out that several areas continue to expand, highlighting ongoing momentum in pharmaceuticals, industrial equipment manufacturing, and specific branches of the chemical sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment