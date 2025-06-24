Amir Receives Phone Call From Egyptian President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call on Tuesday from President of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

During the phone call, HE Egyptian President affirmed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the Iranian attack on Al-Udeid Air Base, which constitutes a flagrant violation of the State of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law and the UN Charter.

His Excellency also stressed his country's absolute rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region, calling on HH the Amir to exercise self-restraint and resort to diplomatic solutions.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed his thanks to HE Egyptian President for his sincere fraternal feelings and valued solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people.