Gas Production From Shah Deniz Field Reaches 250 Billion Cubic Meters

Gas production from the Shah Deniz gas and condensate field, located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, has reached 250 billion cubic meters, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy. Discovered in 1999, the Shah Deniz field is one of the largest in the region, with estimated reserves of approximately...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%