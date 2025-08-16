403
Modi pledges to ‘stand like a wall’ to safeguard India’s farmers
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to “stand like a wall” to protect the country’s farmers, emphasizing self-reliance as key to safeguarding national sovereignty. His remarks came during escalating trade tensions with the US, which recently imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods following stalled negotiations over agricultural and dairy market access.
Modi urged India to strengthen its economic resilience through higher-value, cost-effective domestic production, warning that excessive dependence on other countries threatens national freedom. The Prime Minister’s stance follows criticism from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who labeled India “a bit recalcitrant” in trade talks. Indian leaders, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, defended this position, arguing that resisting unfair pressure is preferable to submission. The additional US tariffs, set to take effect on August 27, have been denounced by New Delhi as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”
