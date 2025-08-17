403
Modi Vows Strong Support for India’s Farmers
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has firmly asserted that his administration will “stand like a wall” in defense of the nation's agricultural community.
This strong commitment was made in the context of increasing trade friction with the United States, following President Donald Trump's decision to enforce a 50% levy on Indian exports.
Negotiations between New Delhi and Washington over a prospective trade agreement have been underway, but several media accounts indicate that progress has stalled.
A significant stumbling block appears to be India's hesitation to open its agricultural and dairy sectors to American commodities.
During his Independence Day address from the Red Fort in Delhi on Friday, Modi proclaimed, “I am standing like a wall for our farmers.”
He emphasized that achieving independence in both farming and manufacturing sectors is essential to safeguarding India's autonomy.
The Prime Minister urged the nation to build greater economic stability by focusing on producing goods that are both more affordable and of superior quality.
He elaborated that “self-reliance is not just about exports, imports, the rupee, or the dollar. It is about our capabilities, our strength to stand on our own.”
Modi further cautioned that excessive dependence on other nations can jeopardize national freedom.
He warned that “the real misfortune begins when dependence becomes a habit,” underlining the importance of cultivating domestic strength.
Earlier this week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described India as “a bit recalcitrant” in the ongoing trade discussions, a remark that drew sharp criticism in New Delhi.
In response, Indian Congress Party Member of Parliament and Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs, Shashi Tharoor, addressed Bessent’s comment on X (formerly Twitter).
He argued that it is “far better to be recalcitrant than to be tractable, submissive, or acquiescent in injustice,” defending India's firm stance in the negotiations.
