403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan Welcomes Iran-Israeli Occupation Ceasefire
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, June 24 (KUNA) -- Japan on Tuesday welcomed a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran announced by US President Donald Trump, vowing its further diplomatic efforts towards peace and stability in the region. "Japan believes that the most important thing is to calm the situation as soon as possible, and we strongly hope that the path to dialogue will be resumed. From this perspective, we welcome President Trump's announcement of a ceasefire, and strongly hope that it will be implemented," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference. "Peace and stability in the Middle East are extremely important for Japan, and we will continue to make all necessary diplomatic efforts in cooperation with the international community," the top government spokesman emphasized. "We will closely monitor future developments with great interest." Hayashi added. (end) mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment