Japan Welcomes Iran-Israeli Occupation Ceasefire


2025-06-24 06:04:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, June 24 (KUNA) -- Japan on Tuesday welcomed a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran announced by US President Donald Trump, vowing its further diplomatic efforts towards peace and stability in the region. "Japan believes that the most important thing is to calm the situation as soon as possible, and we strongly hope that the path to dialogue will be resumed. From this perspective, we welcome President Trump's announcement of a ceasefire, and strongly hope that it will be implemented," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference. "Peace and stability in the Middle East are extremely important for Japan, and we will continue to make all necessary diplomatic efforts in cooperation with the international community," the top government spokesman emphasized. "We will closely monitor future developments with great interest." Hayashi added. (end) mk

