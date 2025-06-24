Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Macron Backs Qatar After Iran Targets U.S. Military Base

2025-06-24 05:44:18
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron declared France’s support for Qatar on Monday after Iranian missiles targeted a U.S. military base located in the Gulf state. The attack has further intensified the already volatile situation in the region.

"I express France’s solidarity with Qatar, which has been struck by Iran on its own soil. I am in close contact with the country’s authorities and our regional partners," Macron posted on X.

The French leader appealed to all sides to avoid further escalation and prioritize diplomacy. He emphasized the need for calm and negotiation to prevent further instability.

He warned, "The spiral of chaos must come to an end."

Iran’s missile assault hit Al Udeid Air Base, a major U.S. military installation in Qatar, early Monday. The strike came in retaliation for the United States’ earlier air campaign that reportedly targeted three Iranian nuclear facilities late Sunday, intensifying the standoff between Washington and Tehran.

