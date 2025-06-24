403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macron Backs Qatar After Iran Targets U.S. Military Base
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron declared France’s support for Qatar on Monday after Iranian missiles targeted a U.S. military base located in the Gulf state. The attack has further intensified the already volatile situation in the region.
"I express France’s solidarity with Qatar, which has been struck by Iran on its own soil. I am in close contact with the country’s authorities and our regional partners," Macron posted on X.
The French leader appealed to all sides to avoid further escalation and prioritize diplomacy. He emphasized the need for calm and negotiation to prevent further instability.
He warned, "The spiral of chaos must come to an end."
Iran’s missile assault hit Al Udeid Air Base, a major U.S. military installation in Qatar, early Monday. The strike came in retaliation for the United States’ earlier air campaign that reportedly targeted three Iranian nuclear facilities late Sunday, intensifying the standoff between Washington and Tehran.
"I express France’s solidarity with Qatar, which has been struck by Iran on its own soil. I am in close contact with the country’s authorities and our regional partners," Macron posted on X.
The French leader appealed to all sides to avoid further escalation and prioritize diplomacy. He emphasized the need for calm and negotiation to prevent further instability.
He warned, "The spiral of chaos must come to an end."
Iran’s missile assault hit Al Udeid Air Base, a major U.S. military installation in Qatar, early Monday. The strike came in retaliation for the United States’ earlier air campaign that reportedly targeted three Iranian nuclear facilities late Sunday, intensifying the standoff between Washington and Tehran.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment