India Recommerce Market Databook 2025, With Initiatives From Servify, Oneplus, Cashify, Flipkart, Amazon Renewed, Croma, Kiabza, Ziniosa, Myntra, Meesho, Relove, Pepperfry, Recircle, & More

The "India Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q2 2025 Update" report

The recommerce market in India is on a promising trajectory, projected to grow by 11.7% annually, reaching USD 5.91 billion by 2025. From 2020 to 2024, the market witnessed a significant CAGR of 14.6%, and it is anticipated to maintain a positive growth rate of 9.8% from 2025 to 2029, ultimately expanding to USD 8.61 billion by 2029.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in India, covering market opportunities and risks across consumer segments (peer-to-peer and business-led resale); product categories; sales channels; and resale formats. With over 60+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of recommerce market dynamics.

It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the recommerce market, segmented by recommerce channels (C2C, B2C, trade-in programs), sales models (resale, rental, refurbishment), platform types (generalist and vertical-specific), digital engagement (app, website, social media), and retail categories (electronics, apparel, home goods, and more). In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour, device usage, payment preferences, and city-level penetration across Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities.

Recommerce in India Is Scaling Through Platform Expansion, OEM Trade-In, and Circular Retail Enablement

India's recommerce sector is undergoing rapid expansion driven by mobile-led consumption, digital resale platforms, and retailer-OEM trade-in models. Consumer electronics remain the largest recommerce category, with fashion and furniture following. The segment is scaling through affordability, logistics reach, and emerging sustainability disclosures.

Electronics Recommerce Is Expanding Through OEM Trade-In and Warranty-Backed Resale



Smartphone and consumer electronics recommerce is growing through OEM-led buyback programs and certified resellers. Apple partners with Servify, while Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus offer structured trade-in services. Cashify operates both online and offline resale with refurbishment. Certified refurbished smartphones with warranty will expand beyond metros. Trade-in will become embedded across Flipkart, Amazon Renewed, and retail chains like Croma.

Fashion Recommerce Is Scaling via Platform Partnerships and Social Commerce



Fashion recommerce is being led by platforms such as Kiabza, Ziniosa, and Myntra's resale pilots. Pre-owned luxury is growing through platforms like Confidential Couture. Instagram-led selling and Meesho's C2C expansion are bringing resale to mass-market users.

India's fashion recommerce, driven by Gen Z affordability preferences. Meesho is adding pre-owned to expand seller variety. Social media drives demand for unique and affordable fashion, especially among Tier 1-2 shoppers. Curation, styling support, and resale-as-a-service will scale. Partnerships with influencers and resale startups will support expansion into organized resale by mid-market brands.

Retailers Are Embedding Recommerce into Storefront Take-Back and Reverse Logistics



Retailers like Croma and Vijay Sales are offering electronic trade-in services in-store. Pepperfry and Urban Ladder enable furniture resale via white-glove logistics. Pantaloons and Lifestyle have piloted in-store fashion take-back schemes.

Reverse logistics complexity and packaging mandates under EPR rules are prompting retailers to integrate recommerce at store level. Loyalty incentives and store footfall recovery are key motivators. Brick-and-mortar retailers will scale resale integration, especially in large-format outlets. Expect recommerce to be used as a loyalty and ESG compliance lever.

Platform Recommerce Is Becoming Verticalized and Financially Enabled



India's recommerce platforms are shifting toward vertical dominance. Cashify leads electronics resale and repair. OLX exited India's C2C marketplace in 2023. Flipkart's "Recommerce@Flipkart" focuses on refurbished goods. Relove partners with D2C brands for resale integration.

Full-stack control over supply, refurbishment, and resale margins is preferred by investors. BNPL and EMI for used goods are being adopted by Cashify, Flipkart, and Amazon Renewed to increase ticket sizes. Category-specific players will dominate, especially in electronics and fashion. Refurbishment and credit bundling will be key differentiators.

ESG Mandates and E-Waste Policies Are Enabling Circular Economy Channels



India's E-Waste Management Rules (2022) mandate collection targets and producer responsibility. ESG norms under BRSR are compelling listed firms to adopt circular practices. Startups like ReCircle are piloting resale-linked reuse models.

Corporate compliance under SEBI's ESG disclosure norms is pushing brands to create resale and take-back programs. Relove, Climes, and ReCircle work with D2C brands to design circular flows. Brand-owned recommerce will scale in response to ESG reporting needs. Public-private pilots may emerge in resale infrastructure for packaging, electronics, and fashion.

Company Coverage:



Apple

Servify

Samsung

Xiaomi

OnePlus

Cashify

Flipkart

Amazon Renewed

Croma

Vijay Sales

Kiabza

Ziniosa

Myntra

Confidential Couture

Meesho

Pantaloons

Lifestyle

Relove

Pepperfry

Urban Ladder

ReCircle Climes

Key Attributes: