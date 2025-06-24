SentinelOne Teams with AWS to Bring Best in Class Cloud Security Protection to Customers Through the New AWS Security Hub

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 24, 2025 — SentinelOne, a global leader in AI-powered security, announced that it is a launch partner for the new AWS Security Hub. The new collaboration builds on a long standing partnership between the two companies focused on co-developing the best AI-powered cybersecurity for customers running and scaling their businesses on AWS.
Designed to detect, prioritize, and help remediate critical risks, AWS Security Hub correlates signals from multiple sources such as threat detection and vulnerability management. It enriches these signals with visualizations, natural language summaries, and automated response workflows to help organizations improve security posture, enhance decision-making, and minimize operational disruptions.
As part of the partnership, highly enriched and correlated data findings in the AWS Security Hub can be ingested into SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform for AI-powered detection and response leveraging agentic AI capabilities in SentinelOne’s Purple AI as well as automated security workflows with Hyperautomation.
“Co-building with AWS is one of the most valuable ways we plan to help customers meet their evolving security goals,” said Ric Smith, President of Product, Technology, and Operations, SentinelOne. “Our partnership with AWS Security Hub brings deep integrations that deliver the clarity, speed, and automation security teams need to defend complex cloud environments.”
Through a deep co-building collaboration, AWS and SentinelOne have developed integrations across more than 20 key AWS services, allowing organizations to simplify security operations, improve visibility, and stay ahead of emerging threats. As a strategic AWS partner, SentinelOne works closely with AWS to continually innovate, delivering new features and joint solutions that address today’s most complex security challenges so customers can focus on driving their business forward, knowing their AWS workloads are protected.

