Israel Approves Ceasefire with Iran After Trump’s Announcement
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Israel officially announced it had agreed to a bilateral ceasefire with Iran, following a suggestion put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump.
According to a government statement, “In light of achieving the operation’s goals and in full cooperation with President Trump, Israel agreed to the president’s proposal of a ceasefire by both sides.”
Israel asserted that it had successfully neutralized threats related to Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and gained complete air dominance over Tehran’s airspace. The statement also highlighted significant damage inflicted on Iranian military and governmental facilities.
The Israeli government expressed gratitude towards President Trump for his “defensive support and participation in removing the Iranian nuclear threat.”
The statement concluded with a firm warning: “Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire.”
