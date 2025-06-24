Friends Of The Environment Launches New Visual Identity Inspired By QNV 2030

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The 'Friends of the Environment Center', affiliated with the Ministry of Sports and Youth, launched its new logo and enhanced visual identity during a ceremony attended by a number of partners and environmental stakeholders.

Director of the Youth Affairs Department at the Ministry of Sports and Youth, Fawaz Al-Musaifari emphasized in his speech, during the ceremony, that the launch of the Center's new identity represents an important milestone in its journey and reflects a new phase of institutional development in line with the Ministry's strategic directions.

He explained that the new identity is not merely a visual or formal change, but rather expresses an ambitious vision aimed at empowering and qualifying youth to become pioneers in sustainable development and active contributors to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al Musaifari noted that the Ministry, through the Youth Affairs Department, attaches great importance to activating the role of youth centers and expanding their impact by developing their tools and enabling them to launch initiatives that serve the environment and society, and promote a culture of volunteerism and social responsibility among youth.

He commended the Center's efforts in developing its corporate identity, praising its future aspirations and growing role in the environmental and youth landscape. For his part, Director of the Friends of the Environment Center, Farhoud Hadi Al-Hajri expressed his pride in this event, noting that the launch of the new logo and visual identity represents a step and a launch pad for the center toward a more vibrant and influential phase in environmental work.

He said,“This change reflects our evolving Vision and renews our commitment to promoting environmental awareness and empowering Qatari youth to be pioneers in protecting their environment and serving their nation.”

The center's new logo embodies a vision that combines authenticity and innovation. It is inspired by the core elements of the original logo, which was established in 1992, while updating the symbols to reflect future aspirations. It consists of four main elements, namely The Arabian Oryx (Al-Wudhihi): symbolizing the Qatari environment, the Arabian Oryx is considered an endangered species. Its four horn rings represent the environmental pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030; the Leaf: reflecting the symbolism of agriculture, sustainability, and plant reintroduction, the leaf extends the center's efforts in environmental awareness; the Water Drop:

representing the marine environment and Qatari beaches, it highlights the importance of preserving marine biodiversity; and the Colors: with brown symbolizes the desert environment, green represents agriculture and recycling, blue stands for water, while maroon reflects the national identity of the State of Qatar.