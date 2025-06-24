GCC Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis Of 106 Existing And 77 Upcoming Data Centers Across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia And UAE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gain comprehensive insights into the GCC data center market through this latest database. This Excel product offers detailed analysis on 106 existing and 77 upcoming data centers across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. Discover essential metrics such as white-floor space, IT load capacity, and colocation pricing. Key highlights include Saudi Arabia's dominance in upcoming data center capacity and a projected addition of 250 MW power capacity by 2025. With an anticipated $8.5 billion investment by 2027, this database is a vital resource for REITs, construction contractors, and infrastructure providers targeting the GCC region.

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database product presents analysis on GCC's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 106 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 77 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights



Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in GCC with almost 80% of the total power capacity.

Almost 250 MW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025.

The existing data center capacity in GCC is over 850 MW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 3.5 GW. Around $8.5 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in GCC by 2027.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (106 Facilities)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Hamala Data Center, Riyadh Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (77 Facilities)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this GCC data center market database include:



Agility

Alfnar project

Batelco

CloudAcropolis

Datacenter Vaults

Desert Dragon Data Center

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.

Du

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC

eHosting DataFort

Equinix

Ezditek

Gulf Data Hub

Injazat

Khazna Data Centers

Mannai

Meeza

Mobily

Morohub

Neutel Communications

NourNet

Oman Data Park

Omantel

Ooredoo

PacificControls

Pure Data Centers

Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT

Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)

Saudi Telecom Company (center3)

sloution by stc (Qualitynet)

TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC)

Zain Zajil Telecom

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

