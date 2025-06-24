Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Snap Spectacles: Dior and Louis Vuitton Usher in a New Era of Luxury in Augmented Reality


2025-06-24 04:08:13
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, June 24, 2025 – On the occasion of the 2025 edition of Crafted for Luxury, Snap's exclusive event dedicated to the luxury industry, Snap unveils the first augmented reality experiences developed for its AR glasses, Spectacles, by the Houses of Christian Dior Couture and Louis Vuitton. A world first that positions these Maisons as pioneers in creatively exploring immersive technologies for the luxury industry.
Christian Dior Couture: Between Astrology and Augmented Craftsmanship

To mark the launch of its Lucky Collection, Christian Dior Couture, Snap, and creative studio Playar have designed a unique activation blending craftsmanship, astrology, and augmented reality. This experience, available exclusively on Spectacles, allows you to select a card linked to astrological signs, which is then fragmented into four shards. Guided by the house’s iconic bee—symbolizing strength and vitality—these pieces are virtually sewn back together, weaving a link between tradition and modernity, before the card comes to life, revealing the full symbolism of the selected astrological sign. An interactive and sensory experience at the crossroads of craftsmanship and technological innovation, designed exclusively for Spectacles.
Louis Vuitton: An ode to orange blossom, a summer anthem in Augmented Reality
Louis Vuitton, for its part, celebrates the reissue of its iconic fragrance Sun Song, from the Les Parfums de Cologne collection, with an AR experience evoking Louis Vuitton universe and the journey of ingredients. Created by Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, the scent blends orange blossom, neroli, petitgrain, lemon, and musks for a radiant composition. A true scent melody that announces, enhances, and prolongs the summer season.
This iconic fragrance is at the heart of a new Spectacles experience developed in collaboration with creative studio Busterwood. Spectacles lets you and your friends interact together with the fragrance's key ingredients, explore its vibrant visual universe, and bring Louis Vuitton's symbols to life in 3D. A multiplayer, collaborative experience designed as a sensorial and aesthetic immersion into the world of Sun Song.
A Shared Vision of Innovation and Creativity

This collaboration marks a first in the world of luxury: Christian Dior Couture and Louis Vuitton are the first Maisons to design experiences exclusively for Spectacles.
True to their heritage of excellence and artisanal craftsmanship, Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior Couture reaffirm their roles as pioneers in adopting augmented reality technologies. These experiences on Spectacles embody a new form of creative exploration and augmented storytelling—where technology enhances emotion.
“This collaboration with such iconic Maisons as Christian Dior Couture and Louis Vuitton perfectly illustrates Snap and Spectacles’ ability to support the luxury industry in reaching ever more innovative, bold, and personalized dimensions. By combining the unique historical heritage of these Maisons with the cutting-edge technologies we are developing—especially immersive augmented reality and Spectacles—we are opening up new avenues for customer experience. This synergy allows luxury to be experienced in a completely new way while deepening emotional engagement with the brands. At Snap, we are proud to be at the heart of this revolution, redefining the codes of luxury for a connected and discerning generation.” Geoffrey Perez, Global Head of Luxury, Snap Inc.

MENAFN24062025004056016208ID1109714630

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search