Ministry Of Municipality, UDST Sign Mou To Enhance Cooperation In Food Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Agriculture Affairs Department and the Food Security Department, signed yesterday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) to cooperate in the fields of training, capacity building, and scientific research in support of Qatar's food security.

The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Attiyah and the President of UDST Dr. Salem bin Nasser Al-Nuaimi.

The MoU, signed by the Director of the Department of Agricultural Affairs at the Ministry Yousef Khaled Al-Khulaifi and the Director of the Partnerships and Engagement Directorate at UDST Najla Al-Naimi, aligns with Qatar's efforts to achieve the National Food Security Strategy 2030 and implement the Ministry of Municipality Strategy 2024 - 2030, particularly in enhancing food security and self-sufficiency.



Nurturing national identity top priority for state: Shura Speaker

QFFD, UNHCR mark World Refugee Day with 'Walk in Their Shoes' exhibition Qatar sends letter to UN Secretary-General, UNSC on Iran's attack on Al Udeid Air Base

Read Also

Al-Khulaifi stated that the MoU marks an important step in strengthening the partnership between the Ministry and academic institutions in the state.

He noted that the agreement aims to develop national competencies and support scientific and applied research in agriculture and food security, contributing to the achievement of the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2030, as well as Qatar's goals for sustainability and self-reliance.

The Director of the Department of Agricultural Affairs affirmed the Ministry of Municipality's commitment to fulfilling the terms of the MoU in a way that meets national aspirations.

For her part, Al-Naimi said that the signing of the MoU represents a strategic alignment between the Ministry and the University, fostering fruitful cooperation based on the exchange of expertise and the integration of efforts to prepare for future challenges through knowledge, applied research, technology, and capacity-building.

She affirmed UDST's commitment, as a national applied university, to continue its mission of preparing future-ready generations with the required skills and entrepreneurial mindset to help build a secure and sustainable future for Qatar.

The Director of the Partnerships and Engagement Directorate highlighted the role of UDST's Center of Excellence for Food Security and Sustainability, launched earlier this year, as a cutting-edge scientific platform providing the latest technologies in agriculture and animal husbandry, contributing directly to the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2030.

The MoU falls within a broader initiative to build national capabilities in agriculture and food security, encourage innovation and applied research, address future food security challenges, and enhance the skills of professionals working in this vital sector.